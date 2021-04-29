R.I. state beaches to fully reopen this summer, but masks required

Masks will still be required, even outside and at concession stands, said McKee.

Governor Daniel J. McKee announced during his weekly coronavirus press briefing that, just as most industries will be able to fully reopen businesses ahead of Memorial Day weekend, beaches in the Ocean State will be able to open for a more normal summer.

PROVIDENCE — Dust off your coolers and break out the sunscreen: Rhode Island’s state beaches will be open and at full capacity this summer.

The news comes as approximately 66 percent of all eligible Rhode Islanders have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition, effective Thursday, you won’t have to go online to book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine at any retail pharmacy in Rhode Island, announced Tom McCarthy, the executive director of the state’s COVID-19 response team.

McCarthy said the retail pharmacies including CVS, Walgreens Stop & Shop, and Walmart will be able to administer the vaccines without an appointment — as long as supply allows.

On After finding that many appointments were still available online at the end of each day for the last two weeks, on Saturday walk-ins were accepted at both the Dunkin Donuts Center and the Middletown mass vaccination clinic.

The state’s pre-registration system will also stop May 3. Rhode Islanders can still sign up on Thursday and through the weekend to book an appointment. And the mass release of appointments on vaccinateri.org will no longer be uploaded on Tuesdays and Fridays. Smaller numbers of available slots, McCarthy said, will be posted each day.

