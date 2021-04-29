This opossum became the talk of the neighborhood

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

An opossum created quite a stir in Everett recently. The city’s animal control officer, Stacia Gorgone, said several residents spotted the opossum on Bradford Street on March 12 and were concerned about its health. That’s when the calls started pouring in. “We must have gotten 40 calls,” Gorgone said. “People were like freaking out. People thought it was impaled on the fence.” Gorgone went to the scene and tracked down the opossum on a chain-link fence and confirmed that it was actually alive and well, and just doing what opossums do. “The opossum was playing dead,” she said. “He sat there for hours.”

Advertisement

Gorgone took video of the opossum and posted it on Facebook for all to see. “For all the concerns on Bradford Street today. The opossum is okay,” the Facebook post said. “He’s acting like a typical opossum when in an active area. He started out at 151 and is now at 145 Bradford and is able to move, and is not impaled, sick or injured. We are continuously monitoring him in between the surge in animal emergency calls due to the sudden onset of nice weather. The City of Everett loves all its animals - wildlife included.” Opossums can found all over Massachusetts (except for on Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket). They’re mostly nocturnal but occasionally they’ll make an appearance in daylight. When they feel threatened, they’re known to “play possum” by falling over and pretending to be dead.

STOLEN PHONE RECOVERED

A man was miffed after he hosted a small party at his home on Water Street in Marlborough and his iPhone went missing. Sergeant Zachary Attaway said the victim used an app to locate his smartphone, which turned out to be a few streets away, at an address on Central Street. On April 6, police spoke to guests who attended the gathering and when asked if they had the iPhone, a 29-year-old Worcester woman handed it over to an officer, he said. Police also found that the woman was allegedly carrying a bag of crack cocaine and she had a warrant out for her arrest, Attaway said. She was subsequently placed under arrest on charges of receiving stolen property worth less than $1,200 and possession of crack cocaine.

Advertisement

JUST DUCKY

At 5:32 p.m. April 16, police received a report of a duck in a swimming pool on Paon Boulevard in Wakefield. The log entry stated that the duck was “removed from pool and returned to [the] wilderness.”

STRANGE REMAINS

At 2:31 p.m. March 15, Burlington police received a 911 call from someone who made a disturbing discovery near Mary Cummings Park. The caller told police that he came across “a small pile of large bones” while he was hiking near the park. According to the log entry, police determined that the remains weren’t human, as they appeared to be “animal bones.”

LASER POINTER MISCHIEF

At 8:28 p.m. April 22, Marblehead police received a call from a resident of School Street who reported that kids were shining laser lights into the home’s upstairs window. The log entry stated that police spoke to the youngsters and “apparently they thought the person upstairs liked the exchange of the lights going back and forth between one another.” Police moved the group along.

Advertisement

ROAD HAZARDS

On April 8, Wilmington police were flagged down by someone who spotted a machete in the roadway at the intersection of Mink Run Road and Sarafinas Way. The log entry stated that it was in a case and “possibly fell out of a vehicle.” The machete was brought to the police station.

On April 12, Stow police received a call from someone who noticed “a large crowbar or prybar” in the middle of the roadway on the eastbound side of Route 2 by Interstate 495. The call was transferred to State Police in Concord.

On April 16, police in Wakefield got a call from someone who saw a “large boulder” in the road at the intersection of Farm and Water streets.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.