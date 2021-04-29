Democrats seek to push Medicare expansion as part of Biden’s $1.8 trillion families plan, defying White House

The early pledges from some party lawmakers, led by prominent members of its liberal wing, threaten to create even more political tension around a package that is already facing no shortage of it. The expansion push comes even as Biden on Wednesday stressed in his first address to Congress that he is still committed to making health care more affordable.

WASHINGTON — Congressional Democrats are planning to pursue a massive expansion of Medicare as part of President Biden’s new $1.8 trillion economic relief package, defying the White House after it opted against including a major health overhaul as part of its plan.

Democrats specifically aim to lower the eligibility age for Medicare to either 55 or 60, expand the range of health services the entitlement covers, and grant the government new powers to negotiate prescription drug prices. Party lawmakers say their approach could offer new, improved or cheaper coverage to millions of older Americans nationwide.

Roughly 100 House and Senate Democrats led by Representative Pramila Jayapal of Washington and Senator Bernie Sanders, a Vermont Independent, publicly had encouraged Biden in recent days to include the overhaul as part of his latest package, known as the “American Families Plan,” which proposes major investments in the country’s safety net programs. Yet Biden opted only to propose additional subsidies for Americans who purchase their health insurance, disappointing many lawmakers who still otherwise support the White House’s blueprint.

Sanders said Wednesday he would absolutely pursue a Medicare expansion as lawmakers begin to translate Biden’s economic vision into legislation. Democratic Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon, the chairman of the tax-focused Finance Committee, similarly pledged that he would “look at every possible vehicle, and that’s starting today,” to lower drug costs.

And Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois, the Democrats’ vote-counter in the chamber, said he planned to push for Medicare reforms he saw as a “game changer.” Durbin said he didn’t know why the White House ultimately chose to exclude the policies, but he predicted tough work ahead for Democratic leaders in crafting a legislative package that has sufficient support.

“I don’t presume that we have a majority going in,” Durbin said. “I think we have to listen carefully to all the members and particularly those who have some problems, trying to resolve [them].”

The early efforts reflect a broader belief among congressional Democrats that they must more aggressively seize on their narrow but powerful majorities to push policies that long have been stalled in Washington — no matter their cost. Many party lawmakers have pushed Biden at times to spend sky-high sums, sometimes even more than the president himself says he supports, arguing that they have a political mandate to pursue vast economic change.

But health care revisions are likely to present a significant challenge, threatening to open rifts not just between the two parties but within the Democratic caucus itself. In an early sign of trouble, Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, told The Washington Post on Wednesday that he opposes expanding Medicare eligibility even as he supports broader adjustments to the Affordable Care Act.

“No, I’m not for it, period,” Manchin said when asked about efforts to expand the health care entitlement.

Rethinking Medicare also risks touching off a fierce lobbying barrage on the part of health insurers and pharmaceutical giants, which have mobilized aggressively against such changes in the past. The corporate opposition could add to new political obstacles now facing one of the staple elements of Biden’s economic agenda.

In his address to Congress late Wednesday, Biden described his American Families Plan as a “once-in-a-generation” series of federal investments. And he specifically promised in addition to that package that he would try to lower health insurance premiums, reduce drug costs, and pursue other reforms to the Affordable Care Act this year.

“This is all about a simple premise: Health care should be a right, not a privilege in America,” the president said in his address.

The families package as proposed touches on wide swaths of the economy: It endorses universal prekindergarten for all children, two years of tuition-free community college for adults, and hundreds of billions of dollars toward combating child poverty and improving child care nationwide.

The roughly $1.8 trillion blueprint follows weeks after Biden put forward a $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal, recommended a $1.5 trillion budget for the 2022 fiscal year and secured the passage of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill. The raft of new federal spending evinces the White House’s philosophy that a bigger and better-funded federal government can tackle challenges ranging from the coronavirus pandemic to child poverty.

The spending also has drawn staunch opposition from Republicans. Despite adding trillions to the federal deficit under former president Donald Trump, GOP lawmakers blasted Biden on Wednesday for seeking to spend such sizable amounts — and for trying to couple the spending with proposed tax increases on wealthy families and profitable corporations. Senator John Thune of South Dakota, the Republican whip, sharply criticized the White House for putting forward “a big-government proposal financed largely on the backs of the American taxpayer.”