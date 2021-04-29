In his first speech to Congress, Biden rejects autocracy - including from Trump

There were two moments during President Biden’s address to the nation on Wednesday in which he obviously, if only indirectly, referred to the man who preceded him in his position.

Only the second of those three pairings is immediately and obviously about Donald Trump; the former president’s indifference to accuracy is unparalleled. But by stringing the three together, Biden was similarly positioning Trump as the target of the other pejoratives. America under Trump, he’s saying, was a place of fear, dishonesty, and darkness. That tracks with Biden’s past rhetoric and, frankly, Trump’s own: Biden warned the country last autumn that a dark winter was coming because of the pandemic (and Trump’s leadership failures), and Trump himself made fear a central part of his reelection bid.

Advertisement

But now, Biden argued on Wednesday night, all of that was swept aside.

’'After 100 days of rescue and renewal, America is ready for takeoff, in my view,’' he said. ’'We’re working again, dreaming again, discovering again and leading the world again. We have shown each other and the world that there’s no quit in America.’'

From there, Biden turned his attention to an exhaustive list of policy priorities, one that, in its own way, differentiated his speech from any of Trump’s. Not only were his proposals robust and detailed in a way that was never Trump’s style, they were also progressive in a way that no Republican’s would be. It was an obvious difference and, of course, the most important one in terms of governance.

But it was also a reminder that Biden always ran on being a president who just sort of quietly went about presidenting, a promise that he has fulfilled in spades.

Advertisement

Last weekend, NBC News released the results of a poll measuring Biden’s first 100 days in office, finding, like other recent polls, that a slight majority of the country offered its approval. The most telling part of the network’s report, though, was a quote from one of the poll respondents.

’'I don’t have to think about what Joe Biden is doing every day,’' one Biden voter told the pollsters. ’'The best thing about Joe Biden is I don’t have to think about Joe Biden.’'

When Biden contrasted light and dark, hope and fear, he wasn’t necessarily positioning himself as the positive virtues, just the state of the country. Biden has been focused on working from the background, both because of the value many Americans see in having politics shift out of the spotlight and because most people in positions of power would prefer to act without constant scrutiny. So we see that, although Biden praises the transition to a place of light, he’s happy to have it shine elsewhere. Now the country searches for Biden on Google about as much as it does Trump, and the cable news networks mention the two presidents in nearly equal measure.

After outlining his agenda and calling on Congress to ’'prove democracy still works’' by ’'deliver[ing] for the people,’' Biden made a more stark comparison between this moment and the moment when he first took office.

’'I stand here tonight before you in a new and vital hour in the life of our democracy and our nation,’' Biden said. ’'And I can say with absolute confidence: I have never been more confident or more optimistic about America. We have stared into an abyss of insurrection and autocracy, of pandemic and pain, and ‘we the people’ did not flinch.’'

Advertisement

Again, Biden refers to Trump indirectly. This time, though, the couplings aren’t comparative but instead reinforcing: The Trump era was one not only of a painful pandemic but also of the attack on the Capitol — what he’d earlier called ’'the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War’' — and of a nation at risk of collapsing into autocracy. By applying that one word to where the country was before he took office, he was looping Trump into a broader theme of his speech, one that, until that point, seemed to be focused outside the country’s borders.

’'Can our democracy deliver on the most pressing needs of our people? Can our democracy overcome the lies, anger, hate and fears that have pulled us apart?’' Biden said a bit earlier in the speech. ’'America’s adversaries — the autocrats of the world — are betting it can’t.’'

Then: ’'The autocrats will not win the future. America will.’'

Until the last moments of the speech, this seemed to be a reference to Chinese President Xi Jinping or Russian President Vladimir Putin. But then, at the end, Biden expanded the cabal. The United States stared into an abyss of autocracy — but last November, he suggested, the people rejected it.

Advertisement

And this, too, comes back to Biden’s style. All politicians are ambitious, particularly presidents. And all politicians like to center their rhetoric around the will of the people, since that implies a mandate. By stepping out of the spotlight, though, Biden is sending another message: The presidency isn’t as essential to the country as Trump tried to make it. And, in a real way, that is also a rejection of autocracy.