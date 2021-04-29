Lawmaker who voted against certifying election offers to help Biden

Despite the riot, Nehls still voted against certifying the results of Biden’s win, pointing to the false claims of voter fraud that were pushed by former president Donald Trump in the weeks after the election and repeatedly defeated in court.

Moments after President Biden concluded his first speech to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, he was greeted by a series of lawmakers aiming to get in some coveted face time with the president. Among them was Representative Troy E. Nehls, Republican of Texas, who helped barricade the entrance of the House Chamber during the attempted insurrection Jan. 6 but still voted to overturn the election that Biden won.

But in a brief exchange Wednesday night, Nehls, wearing a Texas-flag mask, introduced himself to Biden as “a sheriff from Texas” and offered his experience policing Fort Bend County to help with the president’s efforts on criminal justice reform.

“I want to help with the criminal justice reform. I want to be a part of it. It’s needed,” he said to the president. “I don’t know how to reach out to you, but I have the experience.”

In response, Biden assured him they’d be in touch, saying, “I’ll reach out to you.”

Nehls’s path to Washington began in the Houston area in the mid-1990s, where he was dismissed by the police department in Richmond, Texas, for reasons that included destruction of evidence. A decorated service member of 21 years, Nehls served in the Army during the Iraq War and was elected constable in Fort Bend County while he was deployed; Nehls was later the county’s sheriff for eight years.

He raised eyebrows in 2017 when the sheriff threatened to charge a driver with disorderly conduct because of a profanity-laced anti-Trump sticker. His suggestion of arrest raised alarm among free-speech advocates, and the sheriff walked back his statement.

Washington Post

Biden says he didn’t know of Giuliani raid

President Biden said he didn’t know ahead of time that the FBI planned to raid Rudy Giuliani’s apartment on Wednesday and that he doesn’t want a briefing on the case against former president Donald Trump’s onetime lawyer.

“I learned about that last night when the world learned about it. My word,” Biden said in an NBC News interview taped Thursday. “I had no idea this was underway.”

Some Giuliani allies including his son, Andrew Giuliani, who has said he plans to run for governor of New York as a Republican, accused the Justice Department of pursuing the former mayor of New York for political reasons after the raid, in which the FBI seized the elder Giuliani’s electronic devices.

Biden said he hasn’t been briefed on the probe and won’t request a briefing on the Giuliani matter or any other investigations involving Trump.

Federal agents executed a search warrant to seize evidence from Giuliani as part of a probe into his efforts to dig up dirt on Biden in Ukraine during the 2020 election.

Biden’s comments suggest he is distancing himself from the Giuliani probe. His remarks also drew a contrast with Trump, who frequently implored the Justice Department to investigate and prosecute his political rivals. Biden promised during the campaign that the department would operate independent of partisan politics.

“I made a pledge I would not interfere in any way, order or try to stop any investigation the Justice Department had underway,” Biden told NBC. “This last administration politicized the Justice Department so badly.”

Bloomberg News

Pelosi pushes back on GOP criticism of spending

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, pushed back Thursday on Republican criticism of President Biden’s spending plans, saying the GOP had been willing to “give away” money to the wealthy with a tax-cut package in 2017 while Biden is seeking to make “investments” in education and infrastructure.

“All of a sudden they are deficit hawks when they were giving away money to wealthy people under President Trump,” Pelosi said during an appearance on “CBS This Morning,” referring to the 2017 tax bill, which Pelosi called a “scam.”

By contrast, she said, Biden’s sweeping spending plans — which include universal preschool, free community college, and expanded health care — are “investments.”

Washington Post

Clean-water bill passes in Senate, 89-2

The Senate overwhelmingly passed in an 89-to-2 vote a bill to repair and improve the nation’s water systems, with only GOP Senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Mike Lee of Utah voting against it.

The clean-water bill authorizes $35 billion to update drinking water and wastewater systems, including replacing lead pipes. The Senate also approved an amendment from Senator Jon Ossoff, Democrat of Georgia, to require schools and buildings to replace their lead pipes.

The rare bipartisan feat was heralded by Democrats and Republicans.

Washington Post

Harris describes Internet as ‘critical infrastructure’

Vice President Kamala Harris took the administration’s pitch for an ambitious, multitrillion-dollar jobs plan on the road and sought to rebuff Republican claims that the proposal’s scope is too wide.

Speaking in Baltimore, the vice president made her strongest case around building more broadband Internet access, calling it “critical infrastructure.”

Harris compared the need to get broadband access to rural communities to Congress in 1936 ensuring everyone had access to electricity because they saw there were “folks that are being left out and that’s not going to be right because they will be left behind,” Harris said.

The need for reliable Internet access began more stark during the pandemic when people worked from home, children learned remotely and family gathered by video.

“Let’s be clear,” Harris said, “when we connect Americans to affordable and accessible broadband, we are connecting our children to education, we are connecting our seniors to telemedicine, we are connecting families to each other, and we connect Americans to economic opportunity.”

Under Biden’s plan, the goal would be for every American to have access to broadband Internet access by the end of the decade. Senate Republicans have offered a more limited infrastructure plan that includes $65 billion for broadband Internet access.

Washington Post

Zinke files papers to return to Congress

Former interior secretary Ryan Zinke hopes to return to Congress to represent Montana’s newest district after resigning from the Trump administration amid multiple ethics investigations tied to his real estate dealings in his home state and his conduct in office.

Zinke filed papers with the Federal Election Commission to return to Capitol Hill six years after giving up his seat to join the former president’s Cabinet. While head of the Interior Department, Zinke made headlines for arriving on horseback with a police escort for his first day of work. He ended up leaving the administration in December 2018 after being investigated over a number of ethical concerns, including using private planes to travel to Republican Party fundraising events.

The probe also examined whether Zinke engaged in a conflict of interest when he struck a land deal with the chairman of Halliburton, one of the world’s largest oil field services companies, in Zinke’s hometown of Whitefish, Mont. Zinke denied wrongdoing.

He previously represented what was then Montana’s only congressional district from 2014 and 2016. The state’s population has grown enough according to the 2020 Census to gain a new seat, which has yet to be drawn by the Montana Legislature but is expected to be solidly Republican.

Washington Post