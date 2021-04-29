Mass. reports 85,896 new COVID-19 vaccinations

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 85,896 to 5,998,129, state officials reported Thursday.

The number of new vaccinations was slightly larger than than on Wednesday, when 84,915 were reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 83.9 percent of the 7,145,060 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 3,518,215 first shots and 2,273,711 second shots of the two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer. It also included 206,203 shots of the one-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 2,479,914.

Updates on coronavirus cases, deaths and other metrics will be posted shortly.

