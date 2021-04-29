Mayor De Blasio says New York City will reopen on July 1

New York City is moving to fully reopen July 1 with arenas, gyms, stores, restaurants and hair salons returning, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
“We can go back to full strength,” de Blasio said Thursday morning during an interview on MSNBC. “We’re ready to take that pathway to a full reopening.”
New York locked down almost completely as the pandemic descended upon the most populous U.S. city last March, with schools closing and non-essential businesses forced to shut. The city has been embarking on a slow step-by-step comeback as infection rates have eased, accelerated by the advent of vaccinations. The mayor has set a goal of 5 million people fully vaccinated by the end of June.
De Blasio’s goal of a complete re-opening leaves some key sectors until later, such as schools and Broadway. City officials say they intend to offer in-class summer school programs for more than 100,000 students, with school buildings open for full enrollment in September. Shows at Broadway theaters also aren’t slated to resume until that month.
The mayor may also need to get state officials on board. Ultimate authority for reopening the city still resides with orders already issued by Governor Andrew Cuomo, according to a vote taken by the state legislature last month. That vote stopped Cuomo from issuing any new directives without lawmakers’ approval, while also allowing the governor’s existing directives to be extended, and he’s frequently clashed with de Blasio on measures to fight the pandemic.
Still, New York’s all-important tourism industry has already begun to show signs of recovering as hotel occupancy rates rise slowly.
“This is going to be the summer of New York City,” de Blasio said.