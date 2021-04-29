Empty offices, hybrid models — and a golden opportunity to rethink urban living

Imagine abandoned floors of office buildings redesigned as cooperative living spaces, with spacious private bed and bath suites within pods that offer a communal kitchen, social spaces, and amenities for single and coupled residents, and at total costs that beat the exorbitant rents of neighborhood apartments.

So a “grand experiment” is happening in Boston as employers step gingerly into the post-COVID world of office occupancy, eh? The front-page article “Employers crafting a new model of where we will work” (April 28) hints at an opportunity for a bold new vision of live-and-work space, and I am wondering when the development community will step into the future.

Then imagine what would come next: restaurants, retail, and nightlife, into areas that now buzz during work hours but are usually ghost towns at night and on weekends. Scant standard apartments elsewhere then start to free up for families who desperately need them, and perhaps become a bit more affordable. Young professionals choose living spaces near or even in the buildings where they work, reducing the traffic and pollution of car commuting, and supporting the hybrid models that will surely become the norm of our new world, shoring us up for lifestyles that are ready for the next big disruption.

Jane Tamlyn-Hayden

North Reading





We could tackle urban housing crisis by converting office space

On April 18, Tim Logan reported that Boston now has an overabundance of office space (“In downtown canyons, a chasm of empty space looms,” Page A1). Working from home has turned out to be a cost-saving device for many companies, and urban office space may never be at the premium that it was pre-pandemic. We have, therefore, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to powerfully address the urban housing crisis.

If office space continues to be unused, then office buildings will be sold, perhaps at reduced prices. These buildings already have plumbing and electricity, and are often near public transportation, parking, or both. If the office space were to be converted to housing, particularly with an eye toward affordable housing, then two challenges could be addressed at once: empty office towers and the urban housing crunch.

A greater number of ordinary people could live in the city, giving it life. And people’s lives would be improved through not having punishing commutes. It will take vision, and money. But this opportunity won’t come our way again. Let’s do it!

Abby Hafer

Bedford