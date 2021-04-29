Joe Biden rolls the liberal dice

There’s something to the first part of that critique. Perceptually at least, Candidate Biden was viewed as a moderate. President Biden has emerged not as a socialist — sorry, conservatives, words still have meanings — but certainly as a full-blown redistributionist liberal .

One savvy Republican of my acquaintance brushes off Joe Biden’s early successes as president and predicts trouble ahead. Why? Because, he says, Biden campaigned as a moderate but is governing as a lefty — and middle America won’t buy what he’s peddling.

The question for Biden, as his large education plan lands atop his big infrastructure plan, which followed his expansive coronavirus pandemic relief package, for a rough total of some $6 trillion in new spending (a significant portion of which would be spread over 10 years) is whether he can lead the country to embrace his unexpectedly ambitious program. Will Americans view his benefits-expanding plans as necessary at a time when unemployment has dropped to 6 percent and the economy seems ready to roar back as the coronavirus pandemic fades?

Biden will have to sell them on his agenda if he’s to have any hope of getting major parts of it through today’s closely divided Congress, and particularly the Senate, where Democrats can muster 51 votes only with the help of Vice President Kamala Harris.

That’s enough to pass one or several of his plans via reconciliation rules, provided Biden can hold Democratic (and two independent) senators together. But even that route depends on those plans being well-received by voters.

Biden’s big speech Wednesday to a small crowd — a joint but limited and socially distanced session of Congress — was an impressive first step.

Impressive for the way Biden placed his ambitious endeavors in broader contexts. One was that of international competition. The president argued that his proposed infrastructure package and new family-and-work-force-strengthening social benefits — such as two years of free pre-school, two years of free community college, more affordable health care, and a poverty-reducing child tax credit — will give this country the economic boost necessary “to win the 21st century.” There, he stressed that the competition that particularly matters is with autocratic China.

Biden’s aspirational nationalism is very different from Donald Trump’s MAGA movement, but it also appeals to a desire for American greatness.

The president was also shrewd in the way he dealt with the most infamous excess of Trumpism without mentioning Trump by name. Calling the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol “the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War,” he depicted that melee as something the world’s autocrats see “as proof that the sun is setting on American democracy.” That was a deft rhetorical play, one that serves to widen the divide between Trump-supporting or Trump-encumbered Republicans and those who revere our democracy.

The president’s other astute move was to begin to counter conservative efforts at exacerbating cultural divisions and resentments. He did that by creating a firebreak along economic ground. Biden’s dividing line is a yearly income of $400,000. Below that, people won’t see their levies increased. Those making more will see their taxes go up, but not, to nick a line from Groucho Marx, as high as an elephant’s eye. The top marginal income rate, for example, would return to 39.6 percent, where it has been several times in the past two decades.

Now, Biden’s big schemes also have to pass fiscal vetting. There’s a justification, certainly, for putting COVID-19 relief on the national credit card. Yet the rest of it needs to be paid for.

But if his numbers survive scrutiny, his proposals on how to pay for his plans will leave Republicans in an awkward position. Should they block Biden’s agenda, they risk being portrayed as protectors of wealthy pocketbooks at the expense of the new benefits for millions of Americans of middle class or more modest means.

If so, Biden will have laid the groundwork to pass more aspects of his program through reconciliation.

The new president is trying to do a huge amount in a short time with a razor-thin congressional margin. The degree of difficulty is that of a two-and-one-half-somersaults-with-a-twist dive off a 1-meter board. The prospect of a big flop looms large.

And yet as Biden strides out on the board, Democrats have ample reason to be pleased with his approach.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist.