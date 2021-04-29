IOC’s demand that Olympic athletes put their values on pause is demoralizing

This octogenarian former Olympian was appalled to read in Renée Graham’s column that the International Olympic Committee voted to uphold a rule that prohibits any “kind of demonstration or political, religious, or racial propaganda” (“Black Lives Matter — but not to the Olympics,” Opinion, April 28). The demand that athletes put their values on pause when they march behind their national flags into the Tokyo Olympic stadium on July 23 for the opening ceremony and the lighting of the Olympic torch is truly demoralizing, even embarrassing, for those Olympians who care deeply about justice, inclusion, and equity.

Imogene Fish