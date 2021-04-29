fb-pixel Skip to main content
SJC ruling on firefighter’s firing is timely on eve of Brookline election

Updated April 29, 2021, 15 minutes ago
Gerald Alston, a Brookline firefighter who was fired by the town Select Board in 2016, is shown in his lawyer's office in this 2019 file photo.
Gerald Alston, a Brookline firefighter who was fired by the town Select Board in 2016, is shown in his lawyer's office in this 2019 file photo.Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe//File 2019

I appreciate your news coverage of the Supreme Judicial Court’s unanimous ruling against the Town of Brookline over its firing of Black firefighter Gerald Alston (“SJC rebukes Brookline over firefighter’s firing: Says town ignored complaints over racially hostile workplace,” Metro, April 28). Adrian Walker’s column in the same edition (“A fight won — again”) is a powerful reminder that elections have consequences.

This 11-year saga is more than a story of individual elected officials and town staff repeatedly making unjust and highly damaging decisions — repeating the same wrong call over and over again. We residents of Brookline own this situation. We elected these local representatives, and we kept reelecting them. I voted for some of them. No more. Our opportunity to change leadership is Tuesday, town election day.

Rob Hollister

Brookline

