SJC ruling on firefighter’s firing is timely on eve of Brookline election

I appreciate your news coverage of the Supreme Judicial Court’s unanimous ruling against the Town of Brookline over its firing of Black firefighter Gerald Alston (“SJC rebukes Brookline over firefighter’s firing: Says town ignored complaints over racially hostile workplace,” Metro, April 28). Adrian Walker’s column in the same edition (“A fight won — again”) is a powerful reminder that elections have consequences.

This 11-year saga is more than a story of individual elected officials and town staff repeatedly making unjust and highly damaging decisions — repeating the same wrong call over and over again. We residents of Brookline own this situation. We elected these local representatives, and we kept reelecting them. I voted for some of them. No more. Our opportunity to change leadership is Tuesday, town election day.