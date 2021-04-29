35 years ago, Roger Clemens did something truly striking at Fenway Park

The Celtics-Hawks playoff game started hours after the first round of the NFL draft, in which the defending AFC champion Patriots selected SMU running back Reggie Dupard. New England’s selection of Dupard was not preceded by one million hours of useless sports radio commentary by fantasy geeks and wannabe GMs. Nobody had ever heard of Jimmy G.

It was 35 years ago, April 29, 1986, and the big story of the day/night was Celtics vs. Hawks at the old Boston Garden in the second round of the playoffs. Those Bird-Walton-Parish-McHale Celtics were en route to a 50-1 home record (including playoffs), qualifying as perhaps the greatest basketball team of all time.

Boston’s “minor” sports story of April 29, 1986, figured to be the baseball game at Fenway Park, where the mediocre John McNamara Red Sox (81-81 in 1985) were playing the moribund Seattle Mariners on Yawkey Way before it was haunted. Social distancing was no issue at Fenway that night, as only 13,414 turned out for Sox-Mariners. Because of a conflict with the Celtics broadcast, the Sox game could not be found on AM radio.

While most of this newspaper’s sports staff focused on the Celtics and the draft, I was the Globe’s only reporter at Fenway that night. No photographer was assigned. Everybody was at the Garden. Globe baseball scribe Larry Whiteside had the night off, scored a ticket for the Celtics game, and — in the tradition of all great baseball writers — stopped by Fenway for a free meal on his way to North Station. Sides even stuck around to watch 23-year-old Roger Clemens pitch a couple of innings.

Clemens was 3-0 and working on six days’ rest. His promising career had been sidetracked by shoulder surgery in August of 1985, and no one knew whether he’d ever be the same flamethrower who’d starred at the University of Texas before the Sox drafted him in ’83. Clemens had a 19-9 record in 38 starts over three seasons for Boston. He’d fanned 10 Tigers over 6⅔ innings in his previous start.

The late Bill Buckner sensed that we were in for something special. The ’86 Mariners were sultans of swish, en route to an American League-record 1,148 whiffs (the record today is 1,595 by the 2019 Detroit Tigers). Sizing up K-machines Phil Bradley, Ken Phelps, and Gorman Thomas, Buckner told Al Nipper, “The way Clemens has been throwing and the way these guys strike out, he could get 18 tonight.”

Clemens fanned the side in the first inning and got two more in the second. That’s when Whiteside bolted for the real action on the parquet at the other end of Storrow Drive.

In that moment, no one knew Clemens was on his way to a 14-0 start and a 24-4 season in which he would be the AL Most Valuable Player and Cy Young winner. Nor did we know that two of the whiffing Mariners — shortstop Spike Owen and outfielder Dave Henderson — would wind up getting traded to Boston at the deadline and play critical roles in the team’s ill-fated push to the seventh game of the World Series at Shea Stadium.

Owen, who had been Clemens’s shortstop at Texas, broke up Clemens’s no-hit bid with a leadoff single on an 0-and-2 pitch in the fourth. The Sox’ Kangaroo Court judge, Don Baylor, making a rare start at first base, reminded himself to fine Clemens $5 for surrendering a hit on an 0-and-2 count.

Clemens struck out three straight Mariners after Owen’s hit. When he fanned the side again in the fifth, stringers from Associated Press and UPI alerted their bureaus that Boston’s young righty had 12 strikeouts after five innings. When this news flashed on the scoreboard at the Garden during Celtics-Hawks, Globe sports editor Vince Doria turned to Whiteside and said, “Wow. Twelve after five. Pretty good. Weren’t you over there earlier, Sides?”

“Yeah, but he only had five when I left,” said a mildly chagrined Whiteside, who evidently would have been impressed only if Clemens somehow managed seven strikeouts in the first two innings.

Clemens fanned the first two Mariners of the sixth to give him eight consecutive strikeouts, tying an American League record. Let the record show that Clemens got eight straight only because iron-gloved Baylor dropped a Gorman Thomas pop in foul territory, allowing the Rocket a second chance to punch out Thomas.

Back home in Texas, Clemens’s mother and two sisters watched the early innings of the historic game at the West Houston bowling lanes, but left in a huff after locals clamored for the satellite dish to be switched to the Houston Rockets playoff game (the Rockets wound up losing to the Celtics in the ’86 Finals).

There was no streaming in 1986. Only steaming, as Ma Clemens and her two daughters disappeared into the Texas night searching for a saloon with a feed to the meaningless baseball game back in Boston. Clemens’s mom bought her own satellite dish before his next start.

Caveman Thomas (all strikeouts and homers, Gorman would have been a poster boy for MLB 2021) drove a 1-and-2 fastball into the center-field bleachers with two out in the seventh to give Seattle a 1-0 lead. Dwight Evans got it back with interest in the bottom of the frame, hitting a three-run homer to set the score at 3-1, which is how it ended.

Mindful of the history unfolding at Fenway, the Globe’s two-time Pulitzer-winning photographer, Stan Grossfeld, abandoned Celtics-Hawks and rushed over to Fenway for the final two innings. Clemens fanned two in the eighth to reach 18 strikeouts — one shy of the nine-inning-game record shared by Tom Seaver, Nolan Ryan, and Steve Carlton.

The Rocket punched out Owen to start the ninth, then caught Bradley looking at an 0-and-2 fastball for strikeout No. 20. In 111 years, covering almost 150,000 big leagues games, no pitcher had done it. Ubiquitous amateur photographer/Red Sox fan Joe Hickey got the best shot of the Bradley strikeout.

Clemens threw 138 pitches, 97 strikes. A scout from the Blue Jays had the only radar gun and clocked the Rocket at a high of 97 miles per hour. The Mariners put 10 balls in play, pulling only two pitches. Clemens walked no one and did not have a three-ball count after the fourth.

Only three other pitchers have struck out 20 in nine innings: Cub Kerry Wood did it against the Astros in 1998, Arizona’s Randy Johnson did it against the Reds in 2001, and Washington’s Max Scherzer fanned 20 Tigers in 2016.

Incredibly, Clemens did it a second time, in Detroit in September of 1996. In one of the final appearances of his Red Sox career, the Rocket fanned 20 Tigers, again with no walks. Larry Whiteside covered the game for the Globe from Tiger Stadium, and at the conclusion of Clemens’s postgame presser, the Rocket took note, saying, “Thanks for sticking around this time, Larry.”

Thirty-five years have passed. The NFL draft is bigger than ever, the Celtics no longer have championship hopes, almost every big league pitcher throws 97, and major league batters strike out more than ever before. In April of 2021, Mets ace Jacob deGrom has 59 strikeouts over 35 innings of five starts and an ERA of 0.51.

But still nobody has topped 20 strikeouts in a nine-inning game. And Roger Clemens did it twice.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.