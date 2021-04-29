Bruce Cassidy says Bruins aiming for Brandon Carlo’s return ‘early next week’

“An under-covered thing I could see today, and playing against him, is that he can move the puck pretty dang good,” Reilly said. “When he comes back, that’s going to be a big addition to the group here.”

Thursday morning, when he skated with Carlo for the first time, Reilly liked what he saw all over again.

In his days with Ottawa, and with Montreal before that, Mike Reilly took notice of Brandon Carlo . Reillywas impressed by Carlo’s size and ability to defend. He respected how Carlo handled hard matchups and key situations.

Carlo, missing in action for much of the last two months, joined his teammates at the morning skate in Brighton for the first time since April 1. He wasn’t available against the Sabres, but coach Bruce Cassidy won’t be without him for too much longer.

Advertisement

“We’re aiming for early next week,” Cassidy said before puck drop against the Sabres on Thursday night at TD Garden. “The Jersey trip has been discussed, if he progresses well. He needs a few practices. He’ll get one tomorrow with us. We’ll see about Sunday.”

Carlo returning for a Monday-Tuesday set against the Devils would make the Bruins’ back line whole, which it has not been since the early weeks of the season. Since a Tom Wilson headshot sent him for an overnight hospital stay on March 5, Carlo has played four periods of hockey. In his second game after returning from the Wilson hit, April 1 against Pittsburgh, he slammed into the end boards, his left shoulder and arm taking the force of the impact.

The 24-year-old’s fifth NHL season has been tough, with Carlomissing the Bruins’ last 16 games, and 26 of their last 28.

“He’s done a good job,” Cassidy said. “A fairly quick turnaround for his injury. We’re pleased with that. Again, let’s get through the next few days and decide.”

Advertisement

When Carlo returns, he could be paired with Reilly on the second duo, provided Cassidy keeps Matt Grzelcyk and Charlie McAvoy together. Cassidy could also roll out a Grzelcyk-Carlo pair, as he did before the April 12 acquisition of Reilly.

Doing it all

Taylor Hall continues to be praised up and down by the coaching staff.

“So far it’s been excellent,” Cassidy said, lauding his backchecks, blocked shots and finished hits, particularly in the latter stages of Tuesday’s win at Pittsburgh.

“When he came here, we talked about, ‘Help us win.’ You don’t have to be the best player on the ice every night,” Cassidy said. “Then we got into it a little more, saw the chemistry develop with [David] Krejci, where does he fit on the power play — still sorting through that.

“Stuff away from the puck: I think he’s been excellent on his backchecks, broken up a number of plays coming into our own end, he’s blocked some shots. The other night when the game got physical, he did his part by finishing some checks. All good things. No issues there at all, so far. Hopefully it stays that way, right? I think he’s been a real good player for us.”

The instant chemistry for Krejci and Hall has been obvious.

“They can both make plays and score,” Cassidy said. “Over the years, Krejci’s been more of the playmaker and Hall more of the scorer, but you’re seeing them make the right play.

Advertisement

“Krech slows the game down in the middle of the ice, gets the D to sort of contract a little in the middle and can kick it out to wide speed. I think Taylor’s timing is good for Krejci with that. That matters — where are you getting the puck, are you getting to the right spots where you can expose the D if he loses his gap or angle.

“Krech finding the soft ice on plays below the goal line, to the front of the net, they seem to have found each other. Just a lot of good things. Two good hockey minds. Sometimes guys mesh. Sometimes they don’t. It looks like they’ve been able to do it.”

Take a seat

Jake DeBrusk nearly ended his press box stint, but was eventually shelved for the second game in a row. DeBrusk filled in for Craig Smith when the latter was out of commission for the morning skate, a COVID testing issue holding him up. Smith was back on Krejci’s right wing come game time . . . Trent Frederic had another go on the third line, to the left of center Sean Kuraly and right wing Charlie Coyle . . . Sabres rookie goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made his third career start. Fellow Finn Tuukka Rask, twelve years his senior, started his 536th game. The pair combined for more Ks than the Red Sox’ pitching staff.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.