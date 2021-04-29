The end of Charlie Coyle’s 28-game goal drought opened the floodgates for the Bruins

A recent switch from third-line center to right wing seems to have energized him. Coyle’s game has been coming along. And now the longest goalless drought of his nine-year, 618-game career is over.

Now, the Bruins don’t necessarily need him to fill the net, or stuff the stat sheet. But too many of those games passed with Coyle offering little more than empty calories.

In a 5-2 win over the pesky Sabres at TD Garden, the Weymouth native’s unassisted goal broke a tie in the third period, starting a run of three goals in the final 7:58.

Advertisement

Coyle picked off a Sam Reinhart pass in the neutral zone and held him off before beating Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen’s glove. The Bruins poured it on from there.

The red-hot David Krejci-Taylor Hall connection made it 4-2, Krejci slipping by Rasmus Dahlin and undressing Henri Jokiharhu before giving Hall a tap-in.

With the Sabres’ net empty and 1:34 on the clock, Brad Marchand added to his club-record career shorthanded goal total (31). He picked off a pass and fired it top-shelf from 122 feet.

Though far more talented, the Bruins (29-14-6) did not have an easy time with the Sabres. The greenhorn visitors (average age: 26 years) did not lack confidence.

Boston steamrolled through the first 10 minutes, then let up for nearly all of the next 10. They had a 2-1 lead at the first intermission after Krejci beat the clock, his power play goal crossing the line with 0.3 ticks left.

The Sabres (13-31-7) tied it 1:43 into the third, catching three Bruins behind the net. Patrice Bergeron was helping Jeremy Lauzon, who had fallen. Charlie McAvoy had his stick in position to win the puck. But Jeff Skinner poked it to the slot, where an open Sam Reinhart snapped it under the bar.

Advertisement





Buffalo, 7-8-2 since an 18-game losing streak that tarnished this season, had several prime chances in the opening 40. While rookie netminder Luukkonen (35 saves on 39 shots) had some promising moments, he couldn’t bail out his teammates every time.

Some observations from the game:

▪ The B’s went ahead 1:16 in, after the Sabres turned it over against the Patrice Bergeron line. Buffalo, outshot by a 5-1 margin in the first nine minutes, broke out after Charlie McAvoy whiffed on a wrister at the point. But Brad Marchand stole it at center ice, outworking Rasmus Dahlin and Casey Mittelstadt, and it went Marchand to Bergeron to Pastrnak in the circle for his 19th goal of the year.

▪ The Bruins’ puck management got a bit sloppy in the latter half of the first. The Sabres, who landed eight shots in a row in the minutes following the goal, wound up with an 11-5 edge in scoring chances at 5 on 5 after the first. They tied it at 14:09 after Pastrnak accidentally booted Kevan Miller’s breakout pass to the middle. Rask stopped a quick one-timer from Arttu Ruotsalainen, but Mittelstadt was all alone for the rebound.

▪ Pastrnak drew a tripping call with 1:55 left in the first, and the Bruins’ second-unit power play restored the lead. After a flurry of chances in the final moments of the period, McAvoy danced at the top of zone and found Krejci for a one-timer, which rattled off the post, Luukkonen’s back, and crossed the line with 0.3 seconds left in the period.

Advertisement

▪ The Bruins couldn’t extend the lead with a second-period power play, after Pastrnak drew a hook on another rush. The winger, despite missing eight games this year, moved into 12th place in penalties drawn (19). More evidence that Pastrnak is finding it: he’s more cleanly hitting his shots. On his goal, Bergeron’s no-look feed was out in front, but Pastrnak placed the one-timer, short-side, from 42 feet out.

▪ Boston led the shot count, 28-22, after 40 minutes. Playoff-ready Rask was calm in facing whatever Buffalo threw at him. In the first, he gloved a slot rebound bid by Drake Caggiula, and snared a Mittelstadt chance from in front. He had to scramble on a second-period sequence that nearly tied the game, but closed a penalty kill with a split-legged stop on a Rasmus Ristolainen bomb. Perhaps his most critical save: with 3:00 left in the second, he shut the five-hole on Dahlin, who had a clean breakaway out of the penalty box.

▪ As Pastrnak once said of Marchand, he was “a bit crispy.” Possibly agitated over an early, non-called trip that sent him flying into the boards (he gave referee Ghislain Hebert an earful), Marchand later got into it with a couple of young Sabres. He showed Dahlin his flexed bicep after the two rammed into each other. He traded cross-checks with Henri Jokiharhu during play and after the whistle. He also ran Dahlin at the end of the second period.

Advertisement

▪ The Sabres outhit the Bruins, 24-17, through 40, with Caggiula leading the way (four). He put one of the hardest hits on Miller in recent memory, flattening the strapping defenseman in the corner. He also hammered Matt Grzelcyk to open the third.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.