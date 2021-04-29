Game 26: Red Sox at Rangers lineups and notes

After sweeping a two-game series against the Mets , the Red Sox continue their road trip with a four-game series in Texas against the Rangers. Martín Pérez will be on the mound as the Red Sox look to extend their three-game winning streak. Kyle Gibson gets the nod for the Rangers, who are in last place in the AL West.

Pitching: LHP Martín Pérez (0-1, 5.71 ERA)

RANGERS (10-15): TBA

Pitching: RHP Kyle Gibson (2-0, 2.30 ERA)

Time: 8:05 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Gibson: Arroyo 0-2, Bogaerts 6-20, Devers 3-9, Gonzalez 0-10, Martinez 10-33, Vázquez 0-2

Rangers vs. Pérez: Calhoun 0-3, Culberson 3-3, Dahl 0-3, Holt 0-2, Lowe 0-3

Stat of the day: The Red Sox haven’t won three straight games in which they scored two runs or fewer since June 16-18, 2014.

Notes: Pérez pitched for the Rangers from 2012 through 2018. He is 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA in two career starts against his former team … Gibson has allowed just three runs (two earned) in 27 innings over his last four starts. He is 2-4 with a 3.63 ERA in seven starts against the Red Sox.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.