Aaron Rodgers doesn’t want to play for the Packers. Here’s how that could impact the Patriots’ quarterback plans

The quarterback market got a jolt, with multiple reports that Aaron Rodgers doesn’t want to play for the Packers anymore. Rodgers, the reigning league MVP, is not on great terms with the front office and is still salty over the team’s decision to draft quarterback Jordan Love late in the first round a year ago.

But the biggest quarterback news of the day didn’t come from the draft. And it may have a drastic effect on the Patriots’ plans.

CLEVELAND — The top of the NFL Draft unfolded as expected Thursday night, with a run of quarterbacks going in the top three picks. Trevor Lawrence went to the Jaguars, Zach Wilson to the Jets, and, in a mild surprise, the 49ers picked Trey Lance instead of Alabama’s Mac Jones.

So far, the Packers have rebuffed all offers for Rodgers, per ESPN — the Rams inquired about Rodgers before trading for Matthew Stafford, and the 49ers contacted the Packers on Wednesday about a major trade. It’s understandable that the Packers have no interest in trading him. Rodgers, 37, has won three MVP awards and a Super Bowl in 13 years as the Packers’ starter, and he has $31 million of dead salary-cap money still on his contract. The Packers’ president, GM, and head coach each flew to California to try to smooth things over with Rodgers, but their efforts were not successful.

But if Rodgers insists on getting traded, the Packers may have no choice, and several teams will likely make a play for him. The Patriots will probably be interested, but per Pro Football Talk, Rodgers wants to play on the West Coast, and he wants to play for the 49ers, Broncos or Raiders.

Rodgers is under contract for three more seasons with salaries of $15.2 million, $25.5 million, and $25.5 million, and he would probably want a new contract from any acquiring team.

Even if Rodgers only wants to play on the West Coast, a trade could still have significant implications for the Patriots as they look to bolster their quarterback room beyond Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham.

If the 49ers are able to successfully pry Rodgers loose, then Jimmy Garoppolo is gone. The Patriots probably wouldn’t even have to trade for Garoppolo, since the 49ers would release him. They wouldn’t want to pay Garoppolo his $25 million salary this year, and he has control over his destination since he has a no-trade clause. The Patriots are the only realistic option for Garoppolo outside of San Francisco.

A trade for Garoppolo didn’t seem imminent on Thursday night, and there’s a chance they don’t want to trade him at all. The 49ers have been adamant that they aren’t going to give Garoppolo away, and considering that Lance is considered a raw prospect, the 49ers may need Garoppolo to be a bridge quarterback in 2021, even at the high price.

But the Patriots still have two more days to try to get Garoppolo for a late-round pick. And realistically, the Patriots could go up until the start of training camp in early August to try to get Garoppolo for 2021. He would be their best option for trying to win a Super Bowl in 2021, better than Newton or any rookie they could draft.

A Rodgers trade to the 49ers could potentially make Lance available in a trade, too. I can’t imagine Rodgers wanting to go from one team with a young first-round pick breathing down his neck (Packers) to another (49ers). Lance is viewed by many scouts as a great fit with the Patriots.

If the Packers trade Rodgers to the Raiders, it could make Derek Carr available for the Patriots. If they trade Rodgers to the Broncos, it could make Justin Fields available for the Patriots in the draft.

Rodgers may not end up in Foxborough, but his availability could open several new possibilities for the Patriots.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.