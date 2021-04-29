Jaguars select Trevor Lawrence with No. 1 overall pick; Jets pick Zach Wilson; Trey Lance goes to 49ers

Quarterbacks made up the top three picks, as Zach Wilson of BYU went No. 2 overall to the New York Jets. Then the intrigue at No. 3 finally ended when the San Francisco 49ers selected North Dakota State’s Trey Lance over Mac Jones (Alabama) and Justin Fields (Ohio State).

The Jaguars made the announcement that’s been expected for months official shortly after the start of the draft, setting off a raucous celebration inside TIAA Bank Field. A sold-out draft party, which included a crowd of 8,000, cheered wildly as NFL commissioner Roger Goodell stepped to the podium to call Lawrence’s name.

The Jacksonville Jaguars made the easiest and maybe most significant selection in franchise history Thursday night when they chose Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first pick in the NFL Draft.

Lawrence is the fourth quarterback drafted by the franchise in the first round in its 27 years of existence, joining Byron Leftwich (2003), Blaine Gabbert (2011) and Blake Bortles (2014).

The chance to draft Lawrence was one of the factors that lured coach Urban Meyer out of the broadcast booth and got him back on the sideline. Jacksonville has five of the top 65 picks, including the 25th pick later in Thursday’s opening round.

No matter who else the Jaguars bring in, none of them will compare to Lawrence. He’s now the face of the franchise for the foreseeable future. And Jacksonville is counting on him solving the team’s decades-old problem at the all-important position.

Lawrence enjoyed a stellar college career at Clemson, going 34-2 as the starter and leading the Tigers to three Atlantic Coast Conference titles and the 2018 national championship.

He completed 66% of his passes for 10,098 yards, with 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He also ran for 18 scores.

He finished second in Heisman Trophy balloting to Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith last season. Lawrence threw for 3,153 yards, 24 touchdowns and five interceptions while missing two games after testing positive for COVID-19 in October.

The Jaguars locked up the No. 1 pick in the next-to-last week of the 2020 NFL regular season, and Lawrence was the target long before Meyer was hired to replace Doug Marrone.

Meyer, general manager Trent Baalke and owner Shad Khan never tipped the obvious pick, but they didn’t try to disguise it, either.

“No negatives,” Baalke said recently. “All the research we’ve done, you’re always looking for the stars to align when you’re looking at prospects, whether that be from a physical, mental, character aspect, whatever the case may be. With his situation, like many others in this draft, the stars all align and that’s what you’re looking for.”

The Jaguars already gave Lawrence a playbook and held several Zoom sessions with him. Even Khan sat in on at least one, getting to know a player he’s prepared to guarantee nearly $40 million in a five-year deal.

Lawrence was the fourth quarterback Jacksonville drafted in the last four years, following Tanner Lee (2018), Gardner Minshew (2019) and Jake Luton (2020). Minshew and Luton remain on the roster, but Lawrence is expected to start from Day 1.

He should be a significant upgrade for a franchise that has endured Gabbert, Chad Henne, Blake Bortles, Cody Kessler, Nick Foles, Minshew, Luton and Mike Glennon as starters over the past decade.

Jets take BYU’s Wilson at No. 2

The New York Jets selected BYU quarterback Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick. Wilson had been linked to the Jets for the last few months, and New York made him the blond, blue-eyed face of a frustrated franchise that has gone 10 seasons without making the playoffs — and 52 without reaching the Super Bowl.

The 6-2, 214-pound Wilson made a massive jump in his development — and on teams’ draft lists — while throwing for 3,692 yards with 33 touchdown passes and just three interceptions last season for BYU. He also broke Steve Young’s school record for completion percentage with an eye-popping mark of 73.5%.

New York was also scheduled to pick No. 23 overall, marking the first time it has had two first-round selections since 2013 when cornerback Dee Milliner (No. 9) and defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson (No. 13) were taken.

The Jets have been fruitlessly searching for decades for a quarterback to emerge from the massive shadow of Joe Namath, who led the franchise to its only Super Bowl in 1969. There have been flashes of individual and team success from several players under center since. But none has produced consistent enough results to solve the team’s seemingly endless quarterback quandary.

The Jets and their fans are hoping the former BYU star is finally the answer.





Familiar names wait to be heard

Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II, Florida State’s Asante Samuel Jr. and Jaycee Horn of South Carolina are three of the top cornerbacks in this year’s NFL draft.

If their names sound familiar, well, they should.

Surtain is the son of a standout cornerback with the same name who spent 11 seasons in the NFL, seven with the Dolphins and four with the Chiefs. A 2002 All-Pro who also made three Pro Bowls, Surtain was a star on special teams, too. The elder Surtain was selected in the second round (44th overall) in 1998.

Surtain II was a 2020 All-American.

Samuel’s dad, also with the same name, played 11 pro seasons, too. A fourth-round pick out of Central Florida, he won two Super Bowls with the Patriots, where he spent his first five NFL seasons before going to Philadelphia for four years and Atlanta for two. Samuel twice led the league in interceptions (2006 with the Patriots, 2009 with the Eagles) and finished his career with 51 picks and six touchdowns.

Horn doesn’t go by the same first name as his father, Joe. But his father played 12 NFL seasons and was a four-time Pro Bowl selection as a wide receiver with Kansas, New Orleans and Atlanta.

Other draft eligibles this week whose fathers played in the NFL include Ohio State linebacker Tuf Borland, whose dad, Kyle, played that position for one season with the Rams; Georgia Tech LB David Curry (dad Buddy spent eight seasons in the league and was the 1980 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year for the Falcons); and Stanford center Drew Dalman (father Chris had a seven-year NFL career as an offensive lineman and won a Super Bowl with the 49ers).

And Ohio State offensive lineman Wyatt Davis is the grandson of Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end Willie Davis.

Alabama’s Smith carries Heisman hopes

The Heisman Trophy rarely is a prognosticator of pro football success — consider such winners for the defensive players need not apply award as Johnny Manziel, Tim Tebow, Troy Smith and Eric Crouch.

When someone other than a quarterback wins it, particularly a wide receiver, the trend leans the other way, toward stardom.

Alabama’s DeVonta Smith took the 2020 Heisman. The previous three wideouts to enter the NFL with that hardware and as first-round picks were Desmond Howard (1991), Tim Brown (1987) and Johnny Rodgers (1972). Brown is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Howard was the 1997 Super Bowl MVP.

Smith and college teammate Jaylen Waddle are projected to be chosen Thursday night, making them the sixth pair of wide receivers from the same school drafted in the first round of the same draft since 1967. Alabama would become the first college program to have it occur in successive drafts. Henry Ruggs went 12th overall to Las Vegas, and Jerry Jeudy 15th overall to Denver last year.

In 2007, LSU’s Dwayne Bowe (23) and Craig Davis (30) were taken in the opening round, and so were Ohio State’s Ted Ginn Jr. and Anthony Gonzalez (32). In 2001, Miami WRs Santana Moss (16) and Reggie Wayne (30) got called early. And in 1997, it was Florida’s Ike Hilliard (7) and Reidel Anthony (16).

Plenty of teammate twosomes

It’s quite possible that college teammates will be chosen consecutively in the opening round this year; it happens more often than people think. So if Alabama receivers DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle go one after the other, don’t be surprised. Or maybe it will be Miami, Fla., edge rushers Jaelan Phillips and Gregory Rousseau. Or Virginia Tech tackle Christian Darrisaw and cornerback Caleb Farley.

Since 2000, guys from the same school have been selected consecutively eight times. In 2000, Penn State had the top two players, DE Courtney Brown and linebacker LaVar Arrington. Two years later, Texas tackle Mike Williams went fourth and defensive back Quentin Jammer fifth.

Two years after that, Miami safety was selected fifth and tight end Kellen Winslow sixth.

In 2010, Oklahoma DT Gerald McCoy was the third pick, and OT Trent Williams went next. Three years after that, Alabama DB Dee Milliner and guard Chance Warmack were taken ninth and 10th overall.

In 2014, Texas A&M got the double with OT Jake Matthews (6) and WR Mike Evans (7). Two years later, it was Ohio State with DE Joey Bosa (3) and RB Zeke Elliott (4). Last year, once more it was the Buckeyes with DE Chase Young (2) and CB Jeff Okudah (3).