Keegan Bradley opens strong, again, at Valspar Championship

Bradley ran off four birdies over his last five holes, finishing with a 20-foot birdie putt on the 18th and a two-shot lead on a day of low scoring not typically seen at this PGA Tour stop.

It’s the second round that recently has given the 2004 Hopkinton High graduate fits on the Copperhead course.

Keegan Bradley can’t recall having an easier time than he did Thursday at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Fla. He missed only one green. His longest par putt was just more than 4 feet. It added to a 7-under 64 and another great start in the Valspar Championship.

“Basically zero stress the whole day,” Bradley said. “I know that I’m going to have some bogeys and some stress coming. But as for today, I played so good and it feels good to go around a course like this and shoot that score.”

Riviera winner Max Homa had eight birdies and was in a large group at 66 that included Emiliano Grillo and Ryan Moore.

It wasn’t a breeze for everyone. Dustin Johnson, the No. 1 player in the world, didn’t make a birdie in his final 12 holes and had to settle for a 71. Johnson hasn’t finished in the top 10 in just over two months and first has to worry about making the cut.

Justin Thomas celebrated his 28th birthday by opening with an eagle and coming inches away from a hole-in-one, but he stalled on the back nine and shot 69.

Phil Mickelson, playing at Innisbrook for the first time since 2004, shot 73 and is in danger of missing the cut.

As for Bradley, whose victory as a rookie at the 2011 PGA Championship is one of just four Tour victories, this is the fifth straight time he has started the Valspar Championship in a tie for sixth or better. He has missed the cut twice — including in 2016, when he shared the 18-hole lead — and has cracked the top 30.

This could be a different year given the change in date. The tournament has been part of the Florida swing in March since 2007. Because of a change in the calendar, it was moved to the last week in April this year.

With hotter weather — temperatures were pushing 90 — the course is getting more water than usual. Combined with a little more humidity, conditions were a little softer.

Bradley had his game dialed in from the start, and especially at the finish. He made birdie the only time he missed a green, just short on the par-3 15th. He had the 4-foot par putt and another one from just over 3 feet. The other nine par putts were 20 inches or shorter.

“I didn’t really come close to making a bogey, so that was a really fun day to be out there and playing,” Bradley said.

Paul Casey, trying to become only the fourth player in the last 40 years to win the same tournament three straight times (Tiger Woods did it on six occasions), overcame a rough start with a 68. He also came inches away from an ace on the fourth hole, with one fan jumping out of his chair prematurely. It caught the lip. He made a 2.

LPGA — The Park family — No. 2-ranked Inbee Park and her husband Gi, caddying due to coronavirus restrictions — led the way after the opening round of the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore early Thursday morning. Park birdied two of her final three holes in a bogey-free round for an 8-under 64 and a one-stroke lead prior to play resuming on Friday night in the US.

Park’s regular caddie, Brad Beecher of Australia, was not able to carry her bag because of quarantine restrictions. The defending Olympic champion has two previous wins at the Singapore tournament, in 2015 and 2017.

Hee Young Park (65) holed out from the fairway for an eagle to start her back nine and birdied three of her final five holes and was a stroke behind. Five players were three strokes off the lead in third with 67s, including Women’s British Open champion Sophia Popov.

Lydia Ko, whose win in Hawaii a week ago moved her up to No. 7, shot 69, while ANA Inspiration winner Patty Tavatanakit shot 70, No. 1-ranked Jin Young Ko had a 71, and No. 5 Danielle Kang shot 72.

European — Denmark’s Thorbjorn Olesen set a course record with a 9-under 62 to take a one-shot lead after the first round of the Tenerife Open.

American John Catlin, the winner at the Austrian Open two weeks ago, had a chance for an even lower score on the Spanish island after making 10 birdies on his first 13 holes, but he finished with three pars and two bogeys and settled for a 63. He was tied for second with three other players, including Garrick Higgo of South Africa, the winner at the Gran Canaria Open last week.