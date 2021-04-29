MIAA ice hockey committee will appeal pause of Super 8

Before the vote, the ice hockey committee entered executive session for about 50 minutes, during which it voted, 13-0, to support an appeal to the TMC and potentially the MIAA’s Board of Directors.

During a virtual meeting Thursday, the committee voted, 11-0, to appeal the recent decision by the tournament management committee to pause all Division 1A tournaments until at least the 2025-26 school year.

The MIAA ice hockey committee is not giving up on the Division 1A tournament without a fight.

One of the issues is the process that did not include input from the ice hockey committee or the Massachusetts State Hockey Coaches Association.

“We don’t believe there was a process afforded the ice hockey committee to present a case for continuing the 1A tournament,” said committee chair Dan Shine, the Arlington Catholic athletic director and boys’ hockey coach. “Very few people were aware of the proposal that was made by the TMC that was voted on.”

The TMC, during its April 15 meeting, voted, 12-2, in favor of a blue ribbon committee proposal to “not consider any applications for a 1A tournament until July 1, 2025, to ensure MIAA sport committees can support their applications with four years of data under the new statewide tournament structure starting in the fall 2021 season.”

Athletic directors John Brown (Wellesley) and Scott Paine (Hull) were the dissenting TMC votes. Both also are members of the ice hockey committee.

The 1A tournament — or Super 8 — originated in 1991 for boys’ hockey and had various formats during its 30-year history. Baseball added an eight-team, double-elimination 1A tournament in 2014.

The ice hockey committee previously had formed a subcommittee to prepare a proposal to add a 1A tournament for girls’ hockey.

Before the Super 8 hockey tournament began in 1991, Catholic schools won every Division 1 state championship from 1979-90, as well as Division 2 from 1986-90. Catholic schools have won 26 of 29 championships in the Super 8 tournament (Arlington and Pope Francis were named cochampions in 2020). Reading (2008), Hingham (2010), and Arlington (2017, 2020 co-title) have won championships among the 23 public schools to play in the Super 8.

The impact is even more significant in Division 1, as 20 of the 29 championships from 1991-2019 were won by public schools, including eight of the last nine. Belmont and Walpole were cochampions in 2020.

“I think the consensus from the coaches is we’d like to keep the 1A. It’s been around for 30 years, it’s been a part of Massachusetts high school hockey,” Waltham boys’ hockey coach John Maguire said. “The timing of it, going to a different statewide tournament, and now not going to have a 1A, certainly caught people off guard.

“If there was no 1A, you’re going from possibly having 20 to 25 Division 1 teams having a chance to win a state championship to two or three.”

Said Shine: “This affects many more student-athletes than just those eight [Division 1A] teams.”

This is not the first time the Division 1A boys’ hockey tournament has been in peril. In June 2005, the TMC voted to eliminate the tournament amid concerns about its elite status — the issue of equity being one of the factors also cited in the blue ribbon committee’s recent proposal. The Board of Directors voted six days later to overturn the 2005 TMC vote.

Jim Clark can be reached at jim.clark@globe.com.