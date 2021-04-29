NFL Draft 2021: What will the Patriots do at No. 15, and could they really trade for Jimmy Garoppolo?

NFL writer Ben Volin, Patriots beat writer Jim McBride, and columnist Tara Sullivan joined deputy sports editor Scott Thurston to offer their thoughts on the Patriots’ offseason and give a glimpse at what might happen this weekend.

If you’re not a Globe subscriber, sign up now and get six months for just $1 so you can get access to events like these.

The Patriots are slated to pick 15th. What are they going to do?

McBride: “I don’t think they’re enamored with any of these top five guys enough to spend the capital to go up and get them. Now, up until a couple of days ago, I thought it was a slam dunk that Mac Jones was going to the 49ers at No. 3. But now, we’re hearing things that Trey Lance is their guy. I think if they take Trey Lance at three, the Patriots may not have to do anything. They could sit at 15 and Mac Jones could fall into their lap, because I’m not sure any of these other clubs are as enamored with Mac Jones as the Niners appeared to be, up until 48 hours ago. They could certainly stand pat and have that guy fall right into their laps.

“What I think they’ll do — and I put it in my mock draft, and that means it’ll never happen, of course — is trade down and get into the lower half of the draft and pick a guy like Davis Mills. I know everyone says there are only five quarterbacks worthy of the first round, but I think Davis Mills is a kid who is worthy of a late first-round pick.”

Advertisement

McBride added that he believes if they don’t go quarterback at 15 or if they don’t trade, they’ll probably go cornerback or wide receiver.

Advertisement

Sullivan: “We know Bill likes to do things. He likes to move around in the draft. He likes to use his picks as capital. Our guy Andy Mahoney wrote a great draft primer, and he pointed out that only one of the years in the time Belichick has been here he has not made a trade on draft day.

“I think what they won’t do is stay still and pick at No. 15. I don’t know if I can tell you what they will do. ... In the end, it would not shock me if they end up with a first-round receiver. I just feel like, for some reason, they still want that other top-round talent. They haven’t had the best success drafting high at that position. I don’t know. For some reason, that just wouldn’t shock me.”

Volin: “It seems like it changes every 20 minutes with the Patriots. Here there’s a credible report that now Jimmy Garoppolo is available and the Patriots are the only suitor left and the Niners will be motivated to deal him and the Patriots will get him for pennies. The next minute you hear they are talking about trading up to No. 8 or No. 4 and they really like Justin Fields, or Trey Lance. ... I think it’s Bill Belichick’s dream scenario right there where he has everyone guessing and no one really knows what they are going to do. I think all options are technically going to be open for the Patriots.

Advertisement

“If Fields drops, I think there are reasons to go up and get him, assuming you evaluate him as a franchise-type quarterback. The reason to trade down would be they would want to fill in the gap — I think they pick at 46 or 45 and they don’t pick again until 97. If you trade down maybe you want to fill in that gap. But otherwise, this is a year where ... the Patriots don’t have a ton of roster spots. I don’t think they want this big rookie class. The opportunity is there to package some picks and go get the guy you want, because they don’t have that many holes after all the spending they did in free agency.”

What do you think of Justin Fields?

Justin Fields. John Bazemore/Associated Press

McBride: “It seems like he was a guy who didn’t throw until his receivers were open, and you can’t do that in the NFL. He didn’t read through his professions particularly well. The biggest games of the year — Northwestern — he didn’t play that well. I’m not trying to knock the kid. I don’t think he’s not a first-round talent. I just don’t see him as the head-and-shoulders above a lot of other players.

“I also didn’t like the fact that he left Georgia when he didn’t get the job down there. You don’t get the job, you pout, you transfer. You lost the job to Jake Fromm. You try and beat the guy out. You don’t just drop everything and transfer. That didn’t sit well with me either. I guess those are the irrational knocks I have against the guy.”

Advertisement

What’s up with Jimmy Garoppolo and will he return to the Patriots?

Sullivan: “The injury stuff would concern me at this point. As Jim pointed out earlier, there’s also his age. He’s not as young as some may think. For me, I’d offer a third or fourth. But a first or second to me would be an awful lot to bring him back.”

Volin: “Jimmy’s contract isn’t a contract that any team would want to trade for. And since he has no guaranteed money, the Patriots … if they are trading for him, it’s for no higher than a fourth-round pick and he’s getting a new, restructured deal that’s heavy on game-day bonuses and is probably a multi-year deal so they could have him under control for a couple of years. And he would want that too. He would take a pay cut, but he’d get more job security out of it.

“The Patriots are, I think are the only team in the mix to get him. So they don’t have to offer anything right now. I don’t think … anything more than a fourth would be crazy.”

Jaylen Waddle pushes away a defensive back during a 2020 game. Caitie McMekin/Pool via News Sentinel/Associated Press

What happens if the Patriots don’t draft a quarterback at 15?

McBride: “I love Jaylen Waddle. I think he’s better than Smith, and that’s not a knock on Smith. I just think he’s better. I would love to see him here and a playmaker.

“I also think cornerback. I think Caleb Farley, the kid that’s been really unlucky with injuries and now he has COVID. I think he’s going to be a guy you can match up a lot of big receivers against, big tight ends against. Corner is going to be an issue at some point with this team. Gilmore is on his last year, if he even makes it through this year. J.C. Jackson is going to be an unrestricted free agent next year. They have to address that cornerback problem. Not problem — issue, at some point. It’s good right now, but it can change quickly.”

Advertisement

Will Stephon Gilmore be on the Patriots roster when the season starts?

Volin: “I don’t know. I was all in on trading Gilmore for most of the end of the season and into the offseason, but now, you see what they’ve done in free agency, and they’re clearly going for it. And Gilmore is still clearly a very good player. I don’t know. I would keep him at this point. He’s still a No. 1 corner. I would look to give him a new three-year deal. But now, the rumors of him being trade bait are popping up again, so we’ll see.

“To Jim’s point, you don’t know how much longer J.C. Jackson will be here. Jason McCourty isn’t under contract. Joejuan Williams hasn’t panned out so far. I would keep Gilmore at least for another year. But I would look to draft a cornerback pretty — that’s a position where you can’t have enough bodies.”

Could Cam Newton and Jimmy Garoppolo coexist if they were both with the Patriots?

Volin: “That would be curious. I’d be curious to know how Cam would handle having legit competition for his job, because he’s never not been the alpha. He had to compete for his job a little bit last year, but when he stepped on the field in training camp, everyone knew who the biggest, baddest quarterback was on the field. I don’t know. I don’t know how Cam would react to being the backup and not getting the reps in practice.

“I wonder if they did trade for Garoppolo, if part of it would be sending Cam back to San Francisco to give them better depth behind their rookie. I honestly don’t know how that would go. Cam has never been in that situation before.”

Sullivan: “I think it would be on both of them. Garoppolo, his time in San Francisco, he was the biggest, baddest quarterback in the room too, when he was healthy. You’d have two alphas and it … it would certainly make for some good drama.”

Who on the roster now who could end up replacing Julian Edelman?

McBride: “On the roster now? Jakobi Meyers has some slot experience. I’m not sure Gunner Olszewski has the body type and quickness just yet to survive over the middle. He has that Julian body early on. But Julian got jacked up — he really got muscular over the first couple of years of his career so he could take that beating underneath where he could get hit by linebackers all the time. I’m not sure Gunner is there yet — he probably will be. But asking him to step in to replace Julian right now on the roster, I don’t know. They might be looking toward the draft to replace him.”

Volin: “(The new tight ends) won’t have the same role as Edelman, but … you’re talking about quick, safe outlet passes. James White will be a security blanket. Jonnu Smith, there will be a lot of short passes, yards after the catch and drags across the middle. Kendrick Bourne is a bigger type of body as a slot receiver. Nelson Agholor played a lot in the slot.

“I had a couple of scouts tell me this: you’ll see the Patriots with a lot of ‘three-by-one’ formations, and you’ll see Agholor in the slot, and the way defenses defend him will tell the quarterback a lot about the defense’s plans. That could be a good tell for the Patriots, for them to figure out what the coverage is.

“I don’t know if they’ll have a one-for-one kind of replacement for Edelman, but they’ll have some guys who can do some of the same things.”

What sort of influence will Matt Patricia have on this draft?

McBride: “I think the fact that Bill went out of his way to mention him in that predraft conference call tells you he’s going to have a big influence. He’s a valuable confidant for Bill. Obviously, (Bill) values his opinion a lot. I think he’ll be a guy you can bounce a lot of things off of. The guy is a rocket scientist. Why wouldn’t you want to have him in your room?”

Who do you think Josh McDaniels would prefer to work with at quarterback?

Volin: “I think he would like Mac Jones a lot — coming from a high-level program like that. Just guessing, Trey Lance again, is someone a lot of people who is smart and not only had all the intangibles, but they gave him a lot of responsibility at the line of scrimmage in college and it was more of pro-style offense, and he’s from Western Minnesota, played at North Dakota. Certainly, he’d have the toughness to play in Foxborough.

“I know a few years ago he was supposedly enamored with Baker Mayfield. I don’t know exactly what the No. 1 thing he’s looking for in a quarterback, other than decision-making and accuracy, you know the things the Patriots desire so highly.”

Sullivan: “I was waiting for you to say that McDaniels would like to work with Jimmy G again. I thought that was the answer.”

Can we give Cam Newton a pass for last year? For coming back from COVID? That can certainly have an effect.

McBride: “I’ve gone on record and written it. I think Cam will have a much better year. I think all the things people have talked about — the lack of an offseason program, the fact that he signed in July. He was still coming off the foot and shoulder injuries. I think the foot injury was fine last year. ... The doctors I’ve talked to, it takes a good two years sometimes to come back [from that shoulder injury] and be completely back to your throwing motion and mechanics. That time will be now. I think he’ll be much better. I think he’s going to be a much better player this year. ... I do think they are comfortable with Cam for at least this year.”

Sullivan: “I completely agree, and I wrote it too. For all the reasons you gave, last year Cam wasn’t as good as he had hoped or the Patriots had hoped. I think he can still play. I think the running ability, we clearly saw it.

“... And as our colleague Nicole Yang wrote about, this notion of brain fog and some of the after-effects of COVID, we’ve seen it. Some guys are affected. Great athletes, like Jayson Tatum, still need an inhaler. I still think he can play. I think the Patriots still think he can play.”

What is Jarrett Stidham’s place on this team?

McBride: “I think they would really like to see him compete a little harder. It seemed like from the outside looking in, when they signed Cam, Jarrett kind of said, ‘OK, well, I guess I’m backing up Cam this year.’ I think they would have loved to have him come in with the attitude of ‘I don’t care they signed Cam. I want to be the starter.’ And maybe they’ll get that this year. I’m not sure.”

What is the biggest challenge for this year’s team?

Volin: “Making it all work. You bring in all these new free agents. It’s like 11 new starters, 25 free agents, total. It doesn’t usually come together that quickly. In Tampa, Tom Brady showed that it can. But I think just making it work seamlessly [is the biggest challenge]. It’s going to be a shorter preseason again, and who knows what the offseason is going to look like. I think just making this team, this disjointed team work, will be a big challenge for Belichick.”

Which free agent will have the biggest impact?

McBride: “Matthew Judon. The linebacker from the Ravens. He’s the prototypical Patriot linebacker. He can rush the passer, he can play the run, and he can drop in coverage if he needs too. He’s pretty athletic. I love the way he plays. I loved the way he played when he was a Raven. We’ll see.”

Sullivan: “I’m going to say the tight ends, because I mentioned them earlier and the Patriots just have such a history of using tight ends so effectively — one and two at the same time — that I’m excited to see those guys.”

Who will be the starting quarterback for the Patriots in September?

Sullivan: “Cam Newton.”

McBride: “Cam Newton.”

Volin: “I’ll go off the board and say Jimmy G. I think they’ll make the trade and he’ll win the job. I don’t know how many games he’s going to play, if he’ll stay healthy. But at this point, it is looking like the Niners do want to dump him, and the Patriots will be able to pick him up for pennies on the dollar. I’ll say Jimmy G.”

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride. Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara. Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin. Scott Thurston can be reached at scott.thurston@globe.com.