Patriots owner Robert Kraft reiterates the importance of this NFL Draft

“When you’re trying to create a team or differentiate with the salary cap, the way you make the biggest impact is through the draft. Everybody, all 32 teams, are spending the same amount of money doing everything. Through the draft, you’re allowed to get, hopefully, outstanding players at a cost that can fit in your cap.”

“The real way you build a team is through the draft,” Kraft said in a recorded interview that aired Thursday as part of the Patriots’ watch party for the NFL Draft.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft sounds pleased with New England’s free agent acquisitions this offseason, but he reiterated that the organization’s long-term success will be contingent upon the performance of its draft picks.

Back in March, Kraft expressed a similar sentiment, acknowledging he doesn’t feel the team has done “the greatest job” with its selections in recent years. But Kraft said he’s observed “a different approach” this season, and is hopeful about what’s to come.

“We’re going to do everything we can not to be in the position we were in this last year,” he said. “I think the way things have been approached this year, looking at analytics and balancing, I really hope that we’re going to improve the team in a special way this year.”

After finishing 7-9 last season, their first losing record in two decades, the Patriots bolstered their roster with a slew of notable signings, including tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry; wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne; defensive end Matt Judon; and cornerback Jalen Mills.

The Patriots also brought back key contributors and leaders in center David Andrews, defensive tackle Lawrence Guy, and running back James White.

“If you think about it and in the 100-year history of the NFL, no team has ever given more guaranteed money to secure free agents than we did this year,” Kraft said. “But I know that’s really a quick fix. Hopefully, it works.”

Key qualities

The Patriots had a presence at several pro days featuring high-profile quarterback prospects this offseason. With no combine, the sessions represented one of the few opportunities for scouts and coaches to watch players in person.

So, when evaluating a potential franchise quarterback, what types of things did Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels look for?

“We try to get there early,” McDaniels said during an interview at the watch party. “Is he loose? Is he interacting with people? What’s the vibe? Is there an energy to him? You can tell a lot just from how he interacts with his teammates, how he prepares to go through the workout itself, and how he carries himself.

“There’s going to be a bad throw here or there in a 70-throw workout. Does he bounce back from that and make a few good ones? You don’t overdo it, but there’s definitely some things that you see up close and personal that you can really get off the film that are valuable to us.”

McDaniels also noted that the environment can be revealing because, despite the lack of a defense, there is tremendous pressure on the player to perform in front of an attentive crowd.

“It’ll be exciting to see who we can add here this weekend,” McDaniels said.

Trip of a lifetime

The Patriots sent 12 fans to Cleveland for a VIP draft experience. The fans, 10 from New England and two from an Ohio booster club, were vaccinated and work in the healthcare industry. The trip included flight, hotel, a private driver from the airport, and seating close to the stage on Thursday night.

Weather not ideal

The Cleveland weather didn’t cooperate, with a steady rain and chilly temperatures putting a bit of a damper on the festivities. But NFL officials still expected about 50,000 fans to attend the draft per day, spaced out across several outdoor venues along Lake Erie.

The fan viewing area also included a “vaccinated fan zone” for several thousand. The NFL said the goal was to encourage vaccine use.

Ben Volin of the Globe staff contributed to this report from Cleveland.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.