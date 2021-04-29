Bill Belichick bucks his own convention, selects quarterback Mac Jones with No. 15 pick

Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels attended Jones’s pro day last month and clearly liked what they saw.

The University of Alabama product is the first quarterback Belichick has ever taken in the first round. His selection comes after the Patriots committed a record $175 million in free agent contracts this offseason.

Bill Belichick continued to go against his own grain Thursday night, selecting Mac Jones with the 15th pick in the NFL Draft.

Jones was the fifth quarterback taken in Round 1 and the fourth player from Alabama.

A tremendously accurate passer who played with a loaded cast at Alabama, he helped lead the Crimson Tide to the national championship.

“I’m just so blessed to be a part of a tremendous organization,’’ Jones said on stage in Cleveland. “I’m looking forward to playing in the NFL and it’s going to be awesome.’’

Jones is the seventh player from Alabama selected by the Patriots since 2010.

He is the highest player selected by the Patriots since offensive tackle Nate Solder was tabbed at No. 17 in 2011. The last time New England picked at No. 15 was in 1983, when they took quarterback Tony Eason out of Illinois.

The Patriots have nine picks remaining in the draft, two Friday, seven on Saturday

