Quiet bats, defensive lapses doom Red Sox in Arlington opener against Rangers

Gibson (3-0, 2.16 ERA) continued his early season excellence, limiting the Sox to one run on three hits over six innings. He ran his scoreless innings streak at Globe Life Field to 25 before the Sox finally pushed across their only run of the game in the sixth inning.

Neither the rabbit nor the team’s bats appeared to arrive in punctual fashion for the start of the series at Globe Life Field against the Texas Rangers. The Red Sox managed just three hits against righthander Kyle Gibson and a trio of relievers in falling, 4-1. The Sox fell to 16-10, three games ahead of the Rays in the American League East.

Somehow, the Red Sox conjured a rabbit from a hat during their sweep against the Mets in New York. The Sox scored just three runs in two games, yet still managed a pair of one-run victories.

“He threw the ball well,” said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. “He was that good.”

Yet while the Sox credited the sinkerballer for his meticulous work on Thursday, the offensive struggles cannot be dismissed as solely the product of their opponents’ work. The Sox have been limited to two runs or fewer in three straight games, the longest such streak for the team since June 2017, and in six of 12. The club has three or fewer runs in eight of its last 12, a slightly troubling cluster of games for a team that is 13-0 when scoring at least four runs and 3-10 when not.

“It’s been a grind the last week to be honest with you. We haven’t been able to do too much,” said Cora. “[But] this is a good offense. Just a matter of get back and start doing the things we do best. Compete out there, hit the ball the other way, and when we do that we become a good, good offense.”

The game provided a silver lining, in the form of continued excellence by the team’s starting rotation. Martín Pérez looked as good as he has in 2021, working to the edges of the plate with cutters, changeups, and a lively two-seam fastball that effectively carved up the Rangers. With three scoreless frames to open the game, Pérez extended his team’s scoreless innings streak to 19 — the club’s longest shutout stretch since a 26-inning run in September 2017.

But Pérez’s early cruise through the evening hit a pothole with one out in the fourth inning. Pérez bisected the plate with a 1-2, two-seam fastball to Joey Gallo, who drilled the offering down the left-field line for an easy double. That seemingly routine two-bagger took a turn for the bizarre when leftfielder Alex Verdugo lobbed the ball toward third baseman Rafael Devers.

The throw was wide of Devers and hopped sideways on the turf, caroming off the tip of the third baseman’s glove for an error, then past shortstop Xander Bogaerts (moving towards third to cover), then rolling across the infield as Gallo scampered to third.

“One of those freak plays,” said Cora. “It’s nobody’s fault.”

The Rangers took advantage of the gift, as Adolis García blasted a sac fly to deep center to put the Rangers ahead, 1-0.

The Red Sox, coming off a 1-0 victory over the Mets on Wednesday, broke through in the sixth. Verdugo blasted a double to the warning track in center to lead off the frame. With two outs, Devers negotiated a full count and stayed on an ankle-high slider, golfing it down the right-field line to tie the game.

The reset proved ephemeral. With one out in the bottom of the sixth, Bogaerts booted a García grounder. While Pérez recovered to induce a flyout, Cora determined 5⅔ innings and 82 pitches was enough from his lefthander. Cora summoned righty Hirokazu Sawamura to face catcher Jose Trevino, a righthanded hitter. It didn’t go well.

“We felt like that was a good matchup for us,” rued Cora. “We got burned.”

Sawamura’s 88-mph slider declined to break, permitting Trevino to whale on the offering and clear the fence in left-center for a two-run homer that put the Rangers ahead, 3-1.

The homer closed the book on Pérez, who was charged with the loss (0-2, 4.70), but buoyed by his best outing of the year. After a poor start against Seattle last Friday in which he struggled to execute his changeup, Pérez spent the subsequent days throwing that pitch while playing long-toss at 120 feet to try to re-establish his extension and feel for the offering.

It worked. Pérez threw 20 changeups, resulting in 16 strikes including five swings and misses. That pitch helped him unbalance the Rangers, allowing two runs (one earned) while striking out seven and walking none.

“Good outing,” said Pérez. “I needed one of these games.”

Sawamura allowed another homer — a solo shot to Isiah Kiner-Falefa — in the seventh, and the Sox went quietly over three final, hitless frames during which the most notable development had little to do with anything in the batter’s box.

In the top of the eighth inning, the Sox had Christian Arroyo pinch-hit for designated hitter J.D. Martinez (0-for-1 with two walks in his first two plate appearances) due to what the team called “migraine-like symptoms.” Martinez will not play on Friday.

“Hopefully it’s something that’s nothing too serious and he can be back on Saturday,” said Cora.

Though Martinez (0-for-9 on the road trip) has been slumping, his departure represents a less-than-ideal development for a team that is looking to regain its offensive footing.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.