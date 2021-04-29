Seahawks add former first-round pick Robert Nkemdiche

Nkemdiche was the 29th overall pick of the 2016 draft by Arizona, and appeared in 27 games over three seasons with six starts. His production was underwhelming, cresting with a career-high 32 tackles and 4½ sacks in the 2018 season. Nkemdiche’s 2018 season was cut short by a knee injury that required surgery and eventually led to his release by Arizona after failing his physical.

Nkemdiche, 26, was a top prospect coming out of Mississippi, but his NFL career has been mostly a flop.

Pete Carroll may have found another reclamation project after the Seattle Seahawks signed former first-round defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche on Thursday.

Nkemdiche last played in the NFL in 2019 with Miami, where he appeared in two games. He was also briefly suspended by the NFL during the 2019 season for an undisclosed violation of league rules.

Nkemdiche is clearly a depth addition to Seattle’s defensive tackle rotation. Seattle appears set with starters Poona Ford and Al Woods, but is otherwise thin at the position.

Panthers pick up 2022 option on WR Moore

The Carolina Panthers are picking up the fifth-year option on wide receiver D.J. Moore’s contract, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the move.

The 24-year-old Moore will make $11.1 million in his fifth season, which will be the 2022 season.

In three seasons with the Panthers, Moore has developed into the team’s No. 1 receiver with 3,156 yards on 208 receptions along with 10 touchdowns. He has put together back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for Carolina, including a career-high 1,193 yards last season while averaging 18.1 yards per catch.

For his career, Moore is averaging 15.2 yards per reception.

The team has not yet picked up quarterback Sam Darnold’s fifth-year option for the 2022 season. General manager Scott Fitterer said the team has a plan, but it won’t be put in place until after the draft.

Saints retain defensive end Davenport

The New Orleans Saints have exercised the fifth-year option on defensive end and 2018 first-round draft choice Marcus Davenport, general manager Mickey Loomis said.

The 6-foot-6-inch, 265-pound Davenport, for whom the Saints traded up to draft 14th overall out of Texas-San Antonio, has played in 37 games with 14 starts and has 12½ career sacks.

Davenport played in 11 games with one start last season after missing the first four weeks of the season with an elbow injury. He made 22 tackles in 2020, including 1½ sacks.

The move keeps Davenport in New Orleans for the next two seasons, barring a trade. He’s due a base salary of $2.35 million this coming season and $9.55 million in 2022.

The deadline to exercise fifth-year options on 2018 draft choices is May 3.

During the current free agency period, the Saints lost defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who was the club’s sack leader last season with a career-high 13½ and has signed with Cincinnati.

Davenport is a projected starter next season along with 10-year veteran end Cameron Jordan.