Tim Tebow eyes NFL comeback, works out as tight end for Jaguars and former coach Urban Meyer

Tim Tebow is contemplating a potential NFL comeback and had a recent workout with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a tight end, according to a person familiar with the situation.

No decision has been made yet on whether Tebow, 33, will be signed by the Jaguars, according to that person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the issue remains unresolved. If the Jaguars sign Tebow, the move would reunite him with coach Urban Meyer, Tebow’s coach at the University of Florida. Tebow won the Heisman Trophy in 2007.

Tebow was a quarterback when he last played in the NFL for the Denver Broncos in 2010 and 2011 and for the New York Jets in 2012. He led the Broncos to the AFC playoffs in the 2011 season. Tebow also spent time with the Patriots in training camp in 2013 but was released just before the start of the season. He played in three preseason games with the Patriots, throwing two touchdown passes and two interceptions and completing just 36.7% of his passes.