Yusei Kikuchi’s no-hitter falls apart, but Mariners still prevail

That was the only hit allowed by Kikuchi, who pitched seven innings, struck out seven and walked two. Anthony Misiewicz pitched a perfect eighth and Kendall Graveman a one-hit ninth for his third save, completing a two-hitter.

Kikuchi (1-1) did not allow a hit until Carlos Correa doubled to deep right-center field with one out in the seventh.

Yusei Kikuchi took a no-hit bid into the the seventh inning, Taylor Trammell homered and the Seattle Mariners beat the Houston Astros 1-0 on Thursday to stop a four-game losing streak.

Trammell hit his fourth home run of the season in the third inning off Luis Garcia (0-3), a ball that appeared to graze the glove of a leaping Chas McCormick at the right-field wall.

Advertisement

Mullins lifts Orioles to win over Yankees

Cedric Mullins delivered a winning sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, Trey Mancini had his first three-hit game since returning from colon cancer surgery, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the New York Yankees 4-3 for a four-game series split.

Mancini had an RBI single in the first and hit a tying solo homer in the sixth on a flat cutter from Jordan Montgomery, who shook off the initial sign from catcher Gary Sánchez. The 29-year-old Mancini had his first back-to-back multi-hit games since Sept. 23-24, 2019. Mancini missed the 2020 season while being treated for cancer.

Austin Hays put the Orioles ahead 3-2 in the eighth with an RBI double off Darren O’Day. Mullins scored from first as center fielder Aaron Hicks had trouble getting the ball out of his glove.

Tanner Scott (1-2) pitched a scoreless 10th for the Orioles, who have won three of last five and improved to 4-10 at home.

Brewers place Burnes on IL

Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes is going on the injured list after a remarkable April run.

The Brewers announced they had placed Burnes on the IL without specifying his issue. The move comes as the Brewers begin a four-game home series with the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Advertisement

Manager Craig Counsell said the team likely will wait until after Saturday’s game before announcing who will take Burnes’ place in the rotation against the Dodgers on Sunday.

Burnes is 2-2 with a 1.53 ERA and has recorded 49 strikeouts and no walks through 29 1/3 innings. He allowed one earned run through his first four starts before giving up five runs — four earned — over five innings in an 8-0 loss to the Miami Marlins on Monday.

Rockies pick up Matt Adams’ contract

The Colorado Rockies selected the contract of veteran first baseman Matt Adams from the team’s alternate training site. The 32-year-old Adams was signed by Colorado in late March. He’s a career .259 hitter with 118 homers and 397 RBIs in stints with St. Louis, Washington and Atlanta. Adams was originally selected by the Cardinals in the 23rd round of the 2009 amateur draft.

Carlos Rodón strikes out 12 in White Sox win

Carlos Rodón struck out a career-high 12 in six innings and the Chicago White Sox beat Detroit 3-1 in a doubleheader opener, the Tigers’ 11th loss in 13 games. Rodón (4-0) made his first home start since pitching a no-hitter against Cleveland on April 14. He allowed two hits and walked one, and his ERA rose from 0.48 to 0.72 ... Tyler O’Neill scored on David Hale’s game-ending wild pitch in the 10th inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 to split their four-game series ... Matt Chapman homered and hit a go-ahead double with two outs in the ninth inning, leading the Oakland Athletics over the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2.

Advertisement



