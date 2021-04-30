Flipping the script in true-crime series ‘The Staircase’

I’m not a rabid fan of true-crime series, but a scripted version of a true crime does hold some appeal, especially since it will feature two fine actors.

Toni Collette will star with Colin Firth in “The Staircase,” an HBO Max limited series based on the docuseries of the same name (available on Netflix). It’s about Michael Peterson, who was convicted of murdering his wife, Kathleen, in 2001. In the twisty case, Peterson claimed that she’d fallen down the stairs after consuming Valium and alcohol, but the autopsy results included blows by a blunt object as part of the cause of death.