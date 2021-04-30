Oscar winner Ruth E. Carter to be honored at Boston Arts Academy event

Saturday night, the Boston Arts Academy will hold its annual BAA Honors fund-raiser . The academy is the city’s only public high school for the visual and performing arts. The founding president of the BAA Foundation, Sandra Gordon, will receive a lifetime achievement award. Latoyia Edwards, of NBC 10 Boston and NECN, will emcee the event. Among the honorees will be retired Red Sox slugger David Ortiz and Academy Award-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter.

Her interest in the BAA is grounded in personal experience, Carter said. “Oh, I remember being an artistic kid in Massachusetts,” she said in a Zoom interview Tuesday. She was in Atlanta, where she’s working on “Black Panther II.”

Advertisement

“I remember being in lots of programs like the BAA, where I was able to flourish and find mentorship. You know, I remember the words of my mentors telling me I was talented and that I could do anything I wanted to do. I think it’s important for us to support an arts academy, because a lot of people maybe have parents that don’t think that a career in the arts is viable. I represent someone who made it, from a single-parent household and loved to be in programs like BAA.”

The event, which starts at 7 p.m., will include speeches from honorees and performances from BAA students. NBC 10, NECN, and Telemundo will broadcast the honors.

Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.