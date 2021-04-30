Apple’s App Store draws EU antitrust charge

European Union regulators on Friday accused Apple of violating antitrust laws by imposing unfair rules and fees on rival music-streaming services that depend on the App Store to reach customers.

Apple has vowed to fight the charges.

Any app downloaded to an iPhone or iPad must comply with the company’s rules and guidelines, including using Apple’s payment system and sharing up to 30 percent on any sales. If not, a company risks losing access to millions of Apple customers.