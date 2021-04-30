Boeing says it fired 65 workers for hateful words or actions

Boeing has fired 65 employees and disciplined another 53 for racist, discriminatory, and hateful conduct since Chief Executive Officer Dave Calhoun vowed “zero tolerance” in June.
The CEO is trying to make good on an anti-bigotry pledge he made last year after George Floyd’s murder by a police officer spurred protests across the US. Now, in a bid for greater transparency, Boeing is releasing a breakdown of its employees by gender, race, and ethnicity — and the report shows that the company has a long way to go to attain its goal of a more diverse workforce.
Boeing is working to bolster inclusion as investors press US companies to help address deep-seated racism and to be more transparent about their own hiring practices. McDonald’s is tying executive bonuses to targets for increasing underrepresented groups. Investor proposals for independent racial audits were backed by more than one-third of Johnson & Johnson and Citigroup shareholders at annual meetings this month.
Advertisement
While Calhoun tries to reboot the company culture, Boeing is being sued for racial discrimination. According to allegations in a recent case in federal court in South Carolina, a Black employee faced retaliation and a hostile work environment, as well as a supervisor who routinely assigned African-American workers to a building with undesirable and hazardous working conditions. Boeing denies the allegations.