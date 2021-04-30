Boeing says it fired 65 workers for hateful words or actions

Boeing has fired 65 employees and disciplined another 53 for racist, discriminatory, and hateful conduct since Chief Executive Officer Dave Calhoun vowed “zero tolerance” in June.

The CEO is trying to make good on an anti-bigotry pledge he made last year after George Floyd’s murder by a police officer spurred protests across the US. Now, in a bid for greater transparency, Boeing is releasing a breakdown of its employees by gender, race, and ethnicity — and the report shows that the company has a long way to go to attain its goal of a more diverse workforce.