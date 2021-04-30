Blind date: ‘He takes pub trivia very seriously ( … he’s going to be featured on a game show)’

BIBEK G.: 29 / software engineer

7 P.M. ZOOM VIDEO DATE, BEACON HILL AND DORCHESTER

INDEPENDENT ASSORTMENT

Lindsay My roommate and I had a few glasses of wine one night, and decided it would be funny if we both signed up. We never thought either of us would get selected.

Bibek I’ll try anything once (and up to three times).

Lindsay A virtual date made it more low stakes and casual, which was nice.

Bibek I was a ball of nerves but definitely had a tinge of excitement as well. The possibilities seemed endless.

Lindsay I had a beer with my roommate, who was obviously very invested seeing as we had gotten ourselves into this together.

Bibek I ended up working up until the last minute, which probably helped because I didn’t have time to fixate.

Lindsay Bibek was casual and had trendy glasses on, which I appreciated, and a vaguely Australian accent.

Bibek She looked a little younger than me, but she seemed cool and the apartment was pretty stylish.

SIMILAR TRAITS

Lindsay We covered where we’re from, what we do for work, what we do outside of work. I found out he’s Nepali, grew up in Singapore, went to university in Australia, and has been in Boston several years now, which is cool in comparison to the fact that I’ve lived in Massachusetts my entire life.

Bibek She does very cool things in molecular biology that I wasn’t smart enough to understand really but I wanted to hear more about.

Lindsay He takes pub trivia very seriously (enough so that he’s going to be featured on a game show in a few months).

Bibek I think we were both doing this for a fun experience and not necessarily for a show-stopping romance. It was like two good mates having a nice chat.

Lindsay I ordered from one of my favorite places for Indian food, Dosa-N-Curry. Their curries are amazing — I got the dal makhani and paneer chili masala.

Bibek We both had gotten Indian food at some fancier than usual (for us) places. I got mine from Bukhara Indian Bistro in Jamaica Plain. The food was great.

Lindsay There wasn’t a real defining moment, just a sense that we weren’t a great fit.

Bibek In the second half it began to feel like it was not destined to be a love story.

UNRAVELING

Lindsay Our conversation got to a point where it felt a little stilted and I was glad when he said he had Zoom fatigue from being online all day at work, because it was a good stopping point.

Bibek I said that I felt my energy fading, and needed to go, which was probably a little abrupt.

Lindsay I wished him good luck on his game show and signed off.

Bibek I said I enjoyed my time and said goodbye rather politely.

SECOND DATE?

Lindsay I don’t think so — he was friendly but I don’t think we clicked.

Bibek I doubt we will.

POST-MORTEM

Lindsay / B

Bibek / C+