Five things to do, May 3-9

Award-winning actress Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife, ER), who spent part of her childhood in New Hampshire, discusses her memoir, Sunshine Girl: An Unexpected Life, at an online event with Brookline Booksmith and the Wilbur Theatre. Tickets are $38, and include a signed copy of the book. 7:30 p.m. Register at brooklinebooksmith.com.

Wednesday

Feliz Cinco De Mayo!

Celebrate Mexico’s national holiday with Veronica Robles’ all-female mariachi band. This lively performance, to commemorate Mexico’s victory over the French at Puebla in 1862, starts at 7:30 p.m. Registration is required for the free online event at celebrityseries.org.

Starting Friday

For the Bookworm

Calling all book lovers! Starting Friday, Gore Place in Waltham hosts a two-day sale of gently used books, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. Prices are set at $1 for paperbacks and $2 for hardcovers. Registration is not required, but masks or facial coverings are. goreplace.org

Starting Saturday

Swan Boats Are Back!

After taking last summer off because of the pandemic, the swan boats are paddling once again in the Public Garden lagoon. Board the iconic boats and survey the nation’s first public botanical garden from one of the best vantage points available. Tickets start at $4.50 for adults, $3 for children, and can be purchased on site. Masks and social distancing required. swanboats.com

Sunday

Irish Mother’s Day Lunch

Celebrate this Mother’s Day under a tent at the 46-acre Irish Cultural Centre in Canton. The three-course Irish lunch will include options like baked scrod and roasted honey ham. Live music from 1-4 p.m. comes courtesy of the Boston-based trio Strawberry Hill Band. Tickets are $25; COVID-19 guidelines will be in effect. E-mail iccpub@irishculture.org to register.

