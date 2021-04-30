For sale: Homes with high ceilings in Chelsea and South Boston

CONDO FEE $445 a month

BEDROOMS 1 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $289,207 in 2004

PROS Located in the Spencer Lofts, this unit features 15-foot ceilings, exposed brick, wood beams, and central air. Off the entry hall is a bath with radiant-heated stone floors. Past the kitchen—with modern oak cabinets, recessed lighting, granite counters, and island seating—the enormous living area has cherry wood floors and oversized windows. Sliding shoji translucent-paper doors hide the bedroom but allow light to filter in. Upstairs, two open loft areas, illuminated by a skylight, offer guest quarters and office space; a utility closet includes a washer and dryer. The unit comes with a deeded parking space, plus access to a common roof deck and gym. CONS Listed square footage includes open loft space.

Jeffrey Bowen, Realway Realty, 781-201-9488, chelsearealestate.com

Interior photo of 90 G Street #2, South Boston.

$610,000

90 G STREET #2 / SOUTH BOSTON

SQUARE FEET 830

CONDO FEE $156 a month

BEDROOMS 1 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $562,000 in 2018

PROS This first-floor unit in an 1890 Victorian row house sits high above South Boston just a few blocks from Carson Beach. Enter into a grand living room with bay windows, hardwood floors, and a wood-burning fireplace; ornate molding and a center medallion adorn the 14-foot ceilings. Elegant bifold wood doors open to the dining area and kitchen alcove, which includes stainless appliances, a granite breakfast bar, and a decorative mantel. The updated bathroom features a laundry closet, plus tile floors in the step-in shower. The bedroom in back sports views of the harbor, and a pull-down ladder for attic storage. CONS No off-street parking or private outdoor space.

Kevin Lewis, Compass, 617-774-9051, kevin.lewis@compass.com

