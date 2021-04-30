Six garden-inspired gifts for Mother’s Day

1. Hammered Ophelia earrings (top right) by We Dream in Colour, $290 at Thieves Next Door, 53 Charles Street, Boston, 857-239-9149, decemberthieves.com
2. Happy Floral robe (bottom right), $100 at Annie Selke, 36 Main Street, Lenox, 413-551-7624, annieselke.com
3. Walnut garden scissors (top, center) by Barebones, from $26 at Kestrel, 22 Masonic Street, Northampton, 413-341-3115, kestrelshop.com
4. Flower Patch covered cake stand (bottom left), $149.99 at mollyhatch.com
5. Flower totes (top left), $65 each at Cheeky Monkey Home, 68 Leonard Street, Belmont, 617-875-3930, cheekymonkeyhome.com
6. Felt flowers (center) by Global Goods, $70 for six assorted stems at Olives & Grace, 623 Tremont Street, Boston, 617-236-4536, olivesandgrace.com
Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.