46 tons of unwanted drugs collected during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in New England

More than 46 tons of expired, unused, unwanted prescription drugs were collected in New England on the 20th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day held last Saturday.

Massachusetts and Maine led the region and accounted for 30,386 and 27,340 pounds respectively of the 92,283 pounds collected in total, The New England Drug Enforcement Administration said in a statement Friday.

The amount is nearly four times the 13 tons disposed when the initiative started in September 2010, the statement said.