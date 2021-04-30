CVS Health offers to administer COVID-19 vaccine at large companies across the US

Where supply is available, CVS spokeswoman Maggie Naples said CVS would be responsible for administering vaccinations at onsite clinics with trained health care staff in order to answer patient questions about the vaccine and direct them to any appropriate resources.

The program is available in all 50 states, as well as Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, for companies that have at least 1,000 employees. However, in order to host a clinic, CVS requires a minimum of 288 appointments in a six-hour clinic event.

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS Health announced Friday that it would begin administering COVID-19 vaccines at employer-based vaccination clinics through its Return Ready program, which is looking to increase access to vaccinations to all eligible adults in the US.

Advertisement

Employers can fill out this form on CVS’ website to request more information about bringing a vaccine clinic to their company.

Until recently, CVS would administer vaccines for employers that had directly secured allocation from their state government. Now that eligibility has expanded to all American adults as young as 16, and supply continues to increase, Naples said CVS is now able to help the employers obtain the supply where its available.

When asked about the cost of service for the employer, Naples said, “We are unable to share pricing information or specifics as the solution is customizable to include testing, vaccinations and other services and thus, may vary. Our contract and direct billing are set up between the client/employer and CVS Health.”

The Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based company has managed vaccination clinics at 18 companies, including Delta Air Lines, where CVS said it has administered more than 29,123 vaccines vaccines to Delta employees across five states. The New York Shipping Association also worked with the Return Ready program to operate clinics that included International Longshoremen’s Association and its members. And the City of Philadelphia will also soon host clinics to vaccinate all city employees, according to a company announcement.

Advertisement

Dr. Sree Chaguturu, a chief medical officer at CVS, said Friday that he hopes the program can help employers increase their capacity to vaccinate and “help bring Americans back to worksites safely.” He said the Return Ready program, which started with COVID-19 tests, has already brought testing clinics to more than 100 employers in the past.

“We built upon our extensive experience and infrastructure for employer testing to now offer employer vaccination clinics,” said Chaguturu.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.