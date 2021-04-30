Everett City Councilor to challenge mayor

Calling for “bold new leadership to reimagine city hall,” Adrien aims to unseat Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria, who has held the seat since 2007.

Gerly Adrien, who made history by becoming the first Black woman elected to Everett City Council in 2019, plans to announce today that she’s running for mayor.

DeMaria recently kicked off his campaign for reelection. He was first elected to the City Council in 1994.

Adrien topped the ticket of at-large candidates for City Council in the last election cycle, when three councilors of color joined the previously all-white governing body of an increasingly diverse city.

Advertisement

Since then, she has made a name for herself by standing up to pressure from her council colleagues, who have resisted her requests for information and criticized her actions.

In her newly released campaign video, she alludes to those challenges.

“At one point or another each of us have felt left out and overlooked by our government,” Adrien says. “Many of our residents still feel unheard. I know firsthand what the struggle feels like.”

The acrimony peaked last fall, when several councilors suggested that she resign if she did not agree to attend meetings in person during the pandemic.

Adrien had been attending virtually but was blamed for technology problems that turned out to be the fault of the city’s equipment. (In another twist, video from the contentious public meeting was swiftly erased, prompting a police investigation.)

An outpouring of support for Adrien followed, with politicians from the region and constituents from Everett rallying outside City Hall on her behalf. Among her supporters was Kim Janey, now Acting Mayor of Boston, who declared: “We will stand with Gerly, and we will stand against racism.”

Adrien has also recently sparred with the mayor, who fumed over her smiling reactions to his remarks during a February virtual City Council meeting. Adrien wrote a Boston Globe opinion piece and spoke on Boston Public Radio about how, as a Black woman in politics, she feels subjected to regular scrutiny of her appearance and her demeanor.

Advertisement

Adrien, 31, who previously ran unsuccessfully for state representative, is a small business owner with an MBA and a background in finance.

Adrien also recently advocated for a change in city elections that will alter the way councilors are selected in the future. All of Everett’s city councilors are elected citywide -- even though some are called ward councilors -- prompting threats of legal action from attorneys who say the city is vulnerable to a challenge under the Voting Rights Act.

Stephanie Ebbert can be reached at Stephanie.Ebbert@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @StephanieEbbert.