Gusting winds will move into the area Friday

Wind is back in the forecast for today with an advisory posted for this afternoon and into the evening. There’s not much wind around the first part of the day, but you’ll definitely notice it increasing as we approach lunchtime, and it will peak just before sunset.

Very beneficial rain fell across the region yesterday with some areas receiving over two inches. Gloucester was the highest total I officially saw with 2.5 inches of much-needed rainfall. The nice thing about yesterday’s rain was that areas that are in the worst shape in terms of rainfall deficits actually saw the most rain. Isn’t it nice when it works out that way?

There is a wind advisory posted through Friday evening for the region. NOAA

Many areas will see wind gusts between 40 and 45 mph with some areas exceeding those numbers. This is strong enough to take down a few tree branches and produce a few scattered power outages.

Another weather system will also quickly cross the region while you’re sleeping tonight. There will likely be a few cold rain showers as temperatures fall back into the 30s. Across the highest elevations of Worcester County, there could briefly be a coating of snow, which may actually melt by the time you get up in the morning.

More rain showers arrive overnight with snow in the higher terrain. WeatherBELL

We will start Saturday on a cloudy note, but slow improvement will bring sunshine for the afternoon. It will not be very warm, with highs approaching 60 late in the day.

There might be a couple of overnight sprinkles Saturday night and again Sunday afternoon. That wind is going to continue to be noticeable Sunday. I expect to see a blend of clouds and sunshine in the sky for Sunday. Temperatures will be milder, by nearly 10 degrees warmer, to conclude the weekend for highs around 70.

Next week will not be a washout, but it’s also not going to be rain free. A series of what we call “shortwaves” or little disturbances in the atmosphere, will bring the chance for showers later Monday into early Tuesday and perhaps again late Wednesday and Thursday. The timing on these types of systems can be difficult to predict, as they’re so fast moving. This means you’ll need to pay attention to the forecast if you want to know when it’s going to rain.

Boston has received about 3.5 inches below average rainfall for the year so far. This is significant and the atmosphere may be about to do its balancing act as we enter a wetter period to start the new month.

The greening of our landscape is fully underway, and you’ll really notice a big difference over the next seven days.