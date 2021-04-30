Man suffers a graze wound to the head during shooting inside Framingham restaurant

The possible target of the gunfire - a 35-year-old man - suffered the graze wound and later went to a nearby hospital for treatment, Riley said. “He was very lucky obviously,” Riley said.

The incident played out inside the Margarita’s Mexican restaurant on Route 30 around 9 p.m. when a man entered and fired a single shot while an unknown number of customers were inside, said Framingham Police Deputy Chief Sean Riley.

One man narrowly avoided serious injury during a shooting inside a Framingham restaurant that left him with a graze wound to his head Thursday night, Framingham police said Friday.

Responding officers found a shell casing and a bloodstain inside the restaurant, Riley said. He said the shooting remains under investigation, but is not believed to have been random.

“It wasn’t just a random shooting inside a restaurant,” he said. “We believe the parties knew each other. So, definitely not random”

No one at the restaurant was available to discuss the shooting Friday morning.

An eyewitness supplied the license plate and description of the vehicle the shooter got into and police stopped a vehicle matching that information a short time later near the intersection of Routes 126 and 30, he said.

Officers ordered the occupants out of the vehicle at gunpoint while conducting a felony stop, Riley said. During a search of the vehicle, police recovered a 9mm handgun suspected to be the one used inside the restaurant.

Both men were arrested and are scheduled to be arraigned in Framingham District Court. They were identified as Carmerion Dulmaine and Patrick D. Riley, who is no relation to the deputy chief.

Riley, 30, is facing multiple charges including attempted murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and illegal possession of a gun and ammunition, according to court records. Riley is a Framingham resident, police said.

Dulmaine, 22 and of Northbridge, is currently charged with illegal possession of a firearm, according to court records.









John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.