Mass. commits over $70 million for summer programs to combat learning loss during the pandemic

Massachusetts will dedicate more than $70 million for enhanced summer programs in response to reports of widespread learning loss facing hundreds of thousands of students who studied remotely for some or most of the past year.
The funding, announced by Governor Charlie Baker Friday, will include assistance for school districts to launch “acceleration academies,” where students will focus on just one subject in a hands-on learning environment. Early literacy academies will be offered to incoming kindergarteners, first, and second graders, and math academies will be offered to incoming third, fourth, eighth, and 10th graders.
“Studies continue to show that amid the school closures, many students did miss out on some fundamental issues around math and reading,” Baker said at a press conference in Canton after touring the town’s Galvin Middle School.
The academies are expected to be a multiyear program that could impact more than 50,000 students statewide each year, according to a statement from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Baker also announced Friday that the state’s pool testing program, which already had been offered to all school districts free of charge through the end of the academic year, has been extended through the summer. Since Feb. 1, the state has processed 61,839 pools — bundles of multiple samples — from 188 districts. Only 0.85 percent of pooled tests have come back positive for COVID-19.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
