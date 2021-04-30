New center in R.I. will research sleep, and how it affects kids’ mental health

That lack of focus is changing, in a big way: Lifespan’s Bradley Hospital received a $10 million federal grant to start a center dedicated to the subject. Carskadon will be its director.

And yet there’s been relatively little research on sleep in children and how it affects their well-being, especially their mental health, according to Mary A. Carskadon. She is a Rhode Island-based sleep researcher who cited the cleaner hallways as just one example of the role sleep plays in kids’ lives.

PROVIDENCE — Here’s how important sleep is for kids: Once, when a school decided to start later in the morning, even the custodians noticed a difference. Because there was less rubbish in the hallways.

Advertisement

“When I first started in this field, it was like, well, sleep is just what you do, nobody cares,” said Carskadon, who earned her doctorate with distinction in neurobehavioral and biobehavioral sciences from Stanford University in 1979. “ ‘I can sleep when I’m dead,’ kind of thing. But now, the word is out about sleep and health. And sleep and mental health as well.”

Carskadon, the director of chronobiology and sleep research at Bradley, is a nationally recognized authority on the subject that takes up a third of our lives and affects the rest. She is the former president of the Sleep Research Society, and the current editor-in-chief of the journal SLEEP Advances.

With the $10 million in federal funding from the National Institutes of Health, Carskadon is indeed hoping to make advances in sleep. The effort could use some private funding, too, to make it a permanent fixture, Carskadon said.

The name of the center will be the Center for Sleep and Circadian Rhythms in Child and Adolescent Mental Health. According to Lifespan, it would be the first center of its kind. Carskadon said there’s another center in Pennsylvania that’s similar but focuses more on the addiction side of mental health.

Advertisement

Some of the studies will take place in Bradley’s sleep lab, which is actually on the campus of Butler Hospital in Providence. They try to make the lab cozy and kid-friendly, with tapestries on the wall and a big game closet.

“We do try to have fun over here,” Carskadon said.

The first projects up on the docket look at how green space (i.e. trees and bushes and grass and things in nature) affects sleep and mental health in primary school children. They’ll also study the roles of sleep patterns and circadian timing in the progression of bipolar illness in children, and use neuroimaging to study early adolescents with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

School start times are a subject near and dear to Carskadon’s heart. Rhode Island schools are a patchwork, she said, and inertia can often mean districts are starting too early despite the evidence that they should start later. Later school start times won’t be the direct subject of any studies quite yet, but there’s an opportunity for that kind of influence with this research, Carskadon said.

“The time is now because it’s become that wave of understanding and concern and realization that, oh, guess what? Sleep really isn’t just that thing that happens at night,” Carskadon said. “It’s a thing that really has a powerful impact.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.