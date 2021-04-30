New England news in brief

More than 46 tons of expired, unused, or unwanted prescription drugs were collected in New England on the 20th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day held last Saturday. Massachusetts and Maine led the region and accounted for 30,386 and 27,340 pounds respectively of the 92,283 pounds collected in total, the New England Drug Enforcement Administration said in a statement Friday. The amount is nearly four times the 13 tons disposed of when the initiative started in September 2010, the statement said. Residents were able to dispose of medications, electronic vaping devices and cartridges over a four-hour window at any of the 56 collection sites, the statement said. Special Agent in Charge Brian D. Boyle commended the effort for taking the drugs “out of harm’s way across New England.”

ACTON

Woman killed in parking lot crash

The victim of a fatal crash in a grocery store parking lot was identified Friday as Denise Stracqualursi, 56, of Tewksbury, the Middlesex district attorney’s office announced. She was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of a Roche Bros. grocery store shortly after 1 p.m. Monday. Police and firefighters found Stracqualursi lying in front of the store, alongside the travel lane. She had serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, where she died on Thursday, prosecutors said in a statement. Investigators say Stracqualursi was walking with a shopping cart when a vehicle made a left turn and hit her while she was crossing the travel lane headed to the parking area, the statement said. The driver, a woman, 76, remained at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

FRAMINGHAM

Man injured in restaurant shooting

A man narrowly avoided serious injury during a shooting inside Margarita’s Mexican restaurant that left him with a graze wound to his head, police said Friday. The incident played out inside the restaurant on Route 30 around 9 p.m. Thursday when a man entered and fired a single shot while an unknown number of customers were inside, said Deputy Police Chief Sean Riley. The possible target of the gunfire — a 35-year-old man — suffered the wound and later went to a nearby hospital for treatment, Riley said. Responding officers found a shell casing and a bloodstain inside the restaurant. He said the shooting remains under investigation, but is not believed to have been random. “It wasn’t just a random shooting inside a restaurant,” Riley said. “We believe the parties knew each other.” An eyewitness supplied the license plate and description of the vehicle the shooter got into and police stopped a vehicle matching that information a short time later near the intersection of routes 126 and 30, he said. During a search of the vehicle, police recovered a 9mm handgun suspected to be the one used inside the restaurant. Carmerion Dulmaine and Patrick D. Riley, who is no relation to the deputy chief, were arrested. Both men are scheduled to be arraigned in Framingham District Court. Riley, 30, is facing multiple charges including attempted murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and illegal possession of a gun and ammunition, according to court records. Riley is a Framingham resident, police said. Dulmaine, 22, of Northbridge, was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, according to court records.

WINDSOR, CONN.

Nooses found at construction site

Police are investigating the discovery of six nooses at the construction site of an Amazon distribution center. Police said a construction company supervisor called them Tuesday afternoon after the first noose was discovered hanging from a steel beam on the second floor of the building. Scot X Esdaile, the president of the state chapter of the NAACP, said Friday that his organization has been informed that five other nooses were reported Thursday at the site. Police said ropes “that could be interpreted as nooses” were found on several different floors. They said another rope that was not tied as a noose was found Wednesday hanging from a beam. Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said in a statement Friday that the company and its construction partner RC Anderson are “deeply disturbed” by the incident and are working with law enforcement on the investigation. (AP)