No cause found for Pawtucket hazmat incident

A hazmat incident at a Pawtucket, R.I., medical device manufacturing facility that sent about 20 workers to area hospitals was not a chemical spill, and the cause of their illnesses has not yet been found, officials said Friday.

Several employees at the ZOLL Medical Corporation facility at 525 Narragansett Ave. reported feeling sick around 4:30 p.m., and the building was evacuated, according to a statement from the company, based in Chelmsford, Mass.

All the hospitalized employees were released Thursday evening, and the building was cleared for re-entry around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, the company said.