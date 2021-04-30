Only one hospital in R.I. earned 5 stars from the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid

This is not the first time South County has earned accolades from CMS. The hospital received double five-star designations in 2021, 2020, 2019, and 2017— something no other hospital in Rhode Island has done.

South County Health Hospital in South Kingstown, part of the only independently owned health care system in the state, received two five-star ratings: for “Overall Hospital Quality” and for “Patient Experience.”

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Just one hospital in Rhode Island earned the highest ratings from the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) in this year’s Hospital Compare report .

The ranking, which was released this week, was created by Medicare to help consumers make informed decisions by simplifying the criteria that measures quality in health care. The “Overall Hospital Quality” category is calculated by CMS, the federal agency that runs the Medicare program, using data from the hospital industry and public sector stakeholders.

The “Patience Experience” category is measured using a national survey, administered by Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems, that asks patients about their experiences during a recent hospital stay.

South County was among 455 other hospitals around the country that received a five-star rating this year. Out of 204 hospitals in the US that received a one-star rating, none were located in Rhode Island.

Nine other Rhode Island hospitals were also rated by CMS’ for overall quality. Here are the results:

Four Stars:

Newport Hospital, owned by Lifespan Corporation

Landmark Medical Center, owned by Prime Healthcare Foundation

The Miriam Hospital, owned by Lifespan Corporation

Westerly Hospital, owned by Yale New Haven Hospital

Three Stars:

Rhode Island Hospital, owned by Lifespan Corporation

Kent County Hospital, owned by Care New England

Women & Infants Hospital, owned by Care New England

Two Stars:

Roger Williams Medical Center, owned by Prospect Medical Holdings

Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, owned by Prospect Medical Holdings

Two psychiatric hospitals— Butler Hospital, owned by Care New England, and the Emma Pendleton Bradley Hospital, owned by Lifespan— were not ranked.





