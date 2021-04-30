Rhode Island human services director announces resignation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The director of Rhode Island’s Department of Human Services has announced her resignation, effective May 14.

Courtney Hawkins, in a letter to the state’s health and human services secretary, Womazetta Jones, on Thursday, did not give a reason for her resignation, but called her time at the agency “the greatest honor and opportunity of my life," The Providence Journal reported.

“Together we have stabilized the department’s operations while implementing a number programmatic improvements which have impacted and improved the lives of thousands of vulnerable individuals and families," she wrote.