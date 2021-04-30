Rhode Island partners with 9 colleges to get students, staff vaccinated

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Rhode Island Department of Health is partnering with nine colleges and universities across the state to make getting a coronavirus vaccine as easy as possible for all students, faculty and staff before the end of the spring semester.

Under the program announced Thursday, schools will either hold on-campus vaccination clinics, or will provide free shuttle service from campus to vaccination sites.

“Now that vaccine eligibility is open to all people 16 and older who live, work, or go to school in Rhode Island, it’s important that we get our young people who live in congregate settings vaccinated,” Gov. Daniel McKee said in a statement.