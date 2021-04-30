Rhode Island’s least (and most) vaccinated communities

Happy Friday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I’m all-in on Hot Rod Charlie in the Kentucky Derby this weekend. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 147,897 confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, after adding 264 new cases. The most-recent overall daily test-positive rate was 1.4 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 17.1 percent. The state announced one more death, bringing the total to 2,669. There were 150 people in the hospital, and 375,598 residents were fully vaccinated.

It’s the last day of April, and we’ve got mostly good news on the COVID-19 vaccination front.

There are only two communities in the state where at least 50 percent of the population (age 15 or older) are not yet at least partially vaccinated. Woonsocket is at 44 percent and Tiverton is at 47.6 percent.

In New Shoreham, East Greenwich, Barrington, Jamestown, and North Kingstown, at least 70 percent of the population is at least partially vaccinated. As you might expect, those municipalities are also the clubhouse leaders in full vaccinations.

Hover over the different areas to get a sense of how many people have been vaccinated in each.

And here’s a guide to each city and town’s vaccination rate, courtesy of the Department of Health.

*2018 population of people at least 15 years old

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ My latest column: Brown University did a nice thing this week by awarding $470,000 to Providence schools. But it’s not nearly enough. I’ve got a few big ideas for how the university could make a significant contribution to the district. Read more.

⚓ House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi is putting the power of his position behind a new priority: housing. Read more.

⚓The owner of Roger Williams Medical Center in Providence and Our lady of Fatima Hospital in North Providence is threatening to shut down the two facilities after a dispute with Attorney General Peter Neronha. Read more.

⚓ Farmers’ markets are the ideal warm weather activity, and that joy of buying local, outdoors, is about to return to the Ocean State. Read more.

⚓ Governor McKee visited the Eleanor Slater Hospital’s Zambarano unit in Burrillville on Wednesday amid questions and controversy about the state-run facility’s future. Read more.

⚓ The Rhode Island Health Care Cost Trends Steering Committee announced Thursday that health care spending per capita grew 4.1 percent between 2018 and 2019, producing health care spending of approximately $8,949 per covered Rhode Islander. Read more.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

⚓ Governor McKee is making an announcement on on the Rhode Island Military Family Relief Fund at noon in East Greenwich.

⚓ Rhode Island’s all-state student musicians are hosting a virtual concert at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

⚓ It’s a different kind of commencement weekend at Brown University.

