Strong winds come to Massachusetts, brings gas station sign down onto car in Malden

The heavy wind was caused by “ . . . the tightening of the pressure gradient between the low pressure and high pressure to our west, and the tighter the gradient, the stronger the wind,” explained Bryce Williams, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Norton. He added that the windy situation is “very typical of April.”

A low-pressure system brought wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour in Massachusetts Friday, and they are expected to continue into early Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

With the exception of a few reports of 55 miles per hour gusts in Suffolk County , the wind speeds were generally consistent across the region.

Fierce winds took down a gas station sign in Malden.

The front sign of John’s Citgo toppled over onto a car on 200 Beach St., police said. A station attendant said this was the first time the sign has ever blown over.

Two people were inside the car, which was later towed away with the sign, according to the attendant. He said he believes an ambulance was called.

Police said they were unaware of any injuries.

The high winds caused tree damage in some communities.

On Friday evening, trees or large branches were reported on 791 Boston Road, 22 Pinetree Road, and Dudley Road in Billerica, police said on Twitter. Wellesley police warned drivers to “use caution” after a tree fell and blocked the intersection of Washington and Heckle streets.

A tree on Potter Hill Road in Grafton came down on power lines, blocking the road for five hours, police said. In Danvers, another fallen tree on a primary wire caused a small power outage for 23 residents, the town said on Twitter.

In Hanson, a tree fell through a house on Maquan Street, causing significant damage to its interior. Though one person was evacuated in an ambulance, no injuries were reported, firefighters said.

Power outages were widespread, but fell steadily throughout Friday.

At 7:32 p.m., there were 5,389 customers without power across Massachusetts. By 10:47 p.m., the number had fallen to 1417, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s online outage map.

