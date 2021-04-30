Study: Rhode Island has fastest internet speeds in the country

Rhode Island dethroned holders Maryland for the top spot in the annual HighSpeedInternet.com rankings. Montana came in last. Massachusetts came in seventh. The rankings filtered out duplicates and also cellphones data to see what people were working with on their laptops, desktops and devices connected to their home internet.

That’s because Rhode Island has the fastest average internet speeds in the entire country, according to a review by HighSpeedInternet.com . The site, which has a tool that lets users test their own internet speeds, ranked all 50 states. Rhode Island may be small, but we’re quick, with an average of 129 megabits per second download speeds.

PROVIDENCE — Congratulations: If you’re reading this in Rhode Island, this story may have loaded faster than it would have anywhere else in the country.

One clear advantage Rhode Island has is its compact size. The states that came in last were generally rural. Those that came near the top were in the northeast and east coast, places with dense and suburban or urban populations. No. 2 on the list was New Jersey.

However you measure it, Rhode Island has long been proud of its fast internet speeds. It’s something the state often touts when it’s trying to lure businesses here.

The big internet providers in Rhode Island are also quick to tout their speed performance.

“Rhode Island has historically provided some of the highest internet speeds in the country, an accomplishment that encourages businesses to grow and relocate here, and students and families to grow old here,” Jay Allbaugh, senior vice president and regional manager at Cox, said in an email.

Allbaugh said Cox has made $266 million in capital investments in its Rhode Island network and would make another $152 million between 2021 and 2023.

Verizon, which offers Fios in areas of the state, also pointed out that Providence was one of the first states to get 5G coverage.

“One of the main reasons for our regional strength is that Verizon consistently invests in our network to offer our customers the quality experience and reliability they expect and deserve,” spokesman Chris Serico said in an email. “As more people are doing more things, in more places with more internet connected devices, we’ve seen a dramatic increase in voice and data traffic on our network. We only expect that trend to increase.”

The 10 states with the fastest internet service were:

Rhode Island

New Jersey

Delaware

Maryland

Washington, D.C.

Virginia

Massachusetts

Texas

California

New York

The 10 states with the slowest internet service were:

West Virginia

Idaho

Maine

Wyoming

Alaska

Arkansas

South Dakota

Iowa

New Mexico





