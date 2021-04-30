Tewksbury woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Acton grocery store parking lot

The victim of a fatal crash in an Acton grocery store parking lot has been identified as a 56-year-old Tewksbury woman, according to the office of Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.
Denise Stracqualursi died Thursday after she was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of Roche Bros. in Acton on Monday, Ryan’s office said in a statement. First responders arrived at the parking lot at approximately 1:09 p.m. and found Stracqualursi lying in front of the store, alongside the travel lane. She was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, prosecutors said.
An investigation by Ryan’s office and Acton police indicated Stracqualursi was walking with a shopping cart when a 76-year-old woman made a left turn and hit her while she was crossing the travel lane headed to the parking area, the statement said. The driver remained at the scene of the crash.
The incident remains under investigation by Ryan’s office and Acton police. No criminal charges have been filed, prosecutors said.
