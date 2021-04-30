Tewksbury woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Acton grocery store parking lot

The victim of a fatal crash in an Acton grocery store parking lot has been identified as a 56-year-old Tewksbury woman, according to the office of Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

Denise Stracqualursi died Thursday after she was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of Roche Bros. in Acton on Monday, Ryan’s office said in a statement. First responders arrived at the parking lot at approximately 1:09 p.m. and found Stracqualursi lying in front of the store, alongside the travel lane. She was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, prosecutors said.

An investigation by Ryan’s office and Acton police indicated Stracqualursi was walking with a shopping cart when a 76-year-old woman made a left turn and hit her while she was crossing the travel lane headed to the parking area, the statement said. The driver remained at the scene of the crash.